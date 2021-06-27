‘Lovecraft Country’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 10 in-depth chats with Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and more

“Lovecraft Country” premiered last summer on HBO, telling the story of a Korean War veteran (Jonathan Majors) in the 1950s who returns home to Chicago and quickly finds himself embroiled in a supernatural mystery involving monsters, witchcraft, and his own magical lineage. We talked to multiple cast and crew members from the drama series who could pick up Emmy nominations this year. Scroll down and follow the links to watch each of our 10 in-depth chats.

The series was created by Misha Green (“Underground”) based on a novel by Matt Ruff, and it boasts more heavy-hitters behind the camera. Its executive producers include J.J. Abrams, who won a couple of Emmys for directing and producing “Lost” in addition to other TV credits including “Felicity” and “Alias” and movie credits like “Star Trek,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Fellow executive producer Jordan Peele is an Emmy winner for the sketch comedy series “Key and Peele” and an Oscar winner for writing the horror film “Get Out,” which is similar to “Lovecraft” in that it uses the conventions of the horror genre to examine real-world American racism.

The Emmys haven’t always gone for sci-fi and fantasy fare. History is littered with acclaimed shows that never really got their due like the original “Star Trek” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”; the academy was even skittish about “Lost” after it won Best Drama for its first season. But that has changed drastically in recent years with prestige genre programs like “Stranger Things,” “Westworld,” and “The Mandalorian” now regularly included among Best Drama Series nominees. HBO’s epic fantasy “Game of Thrones” made history by winning more total Emmys than any other drama or comedy series in history, including a record-tying four for Best Drama. And last year’s most awarded program, the limited series “Watchmen” (also from HBO), was all about superheroes.

Will “Lovecraft” follow a similar awards trajectory? It’s early track record looks promising, especially considering its high production values. It earned five Critics Choice Award nominations including Best Drama Series. It won two prizes from the Visual Effects Society, and it earned nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild, the Hollywood Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist Guild, the Cinema Audio Society, the Art Directors Guild, and the BAFTAs, in addition to being named one of 2020’s best shows by the American Film Institute. Now it enters an Emmy race where only three of last year’s eight nominees for Best Drama are eligible to return (“The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Mandalorian”). Will “Lovecraft” slide into this year’s many open slots? Check out our extensive interviews below.

Jurnee Smollett, Actor

Jonathan Majors, Actor

Aunjanue Ellis, Actor

Wunmi Mosaku, Actor

Cheryl Dunye, Director

Kim Coleman and Meagan Lewis, Casting Directors

Laura Karpman, Composer

Dayna Pink, Costume Designer

Marta Evry, Bjørn T. Myrholt and Ian S. Tan, Editors

Kalina Ivanov, Production Designer

PREDICTthe Emmy nominees until July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?