Jonathan Majors (‘Lovecraft Country’) on telling ‘human stories in extreme situations’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

One of the things “Lovecraft Country” star Jonathan Majors learned from the last year was that “you can’t plan for anything. With “the pandemic, the racial unrest with the quarantines, with the election … you kind of have to hold on loosely,” he explains. So “I’m quite satisfied with where things ended.” We talked with Majors last fall about “Lovecraft,” for which he is now a contender for Best Drama Actor at the Emmys. Watch our full interview above.

Majors plays Atticus Freeman in the HBO drama. Atticus is a Korean War veteran returning home to Chicago in the 1950s and immediately embroiled in a mystery — his father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams) has gone missing — that opens the door to a much larger mystery. Atticus, you see, has a magical birthright he never knew about. But (SPOILER ALERT) unfortunately for Atticus, saving his family and friends requires him to sacrifice his own life at season’s end.

Despite the emotional intensity of the series, “it is fun … to be able to not only tell human stories, but tell human stories in these extreme situations,” Majors says. “I think [showrunner] Misha Green‘s objective was like, how much can we f*ck with these guys and see how flexible are they?” So the series took Majors to the Korean War, to underground catacombs, to the destruction of Black Wall Street in 1921, and literally strapped him in for occult rituals.

As of this writing it has not been announced yet if “Lovecraft” will return for a second season or if somehow Atticus will be resurrected (he wouldn’t be the first character on the show to find life after death), but if not, “it was an incredible ride.” A ride that has already brought him Critics Choice and Image Award nominations for Best Drama Actor as well as a SAG Award nomination as a member of the ensemble cast. Will the ride continue at the Emmys in the coming months?

PREDICTthe Emmy nominees until July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?