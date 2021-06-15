Lucy Moss (‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ director) on the show’s ‘chaotic comedy’ and ‘Six’ returning to Broadway [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The guiding ideal was to honor both the origins and the aspirations of the creators,” director Lucy Moss shares about her vision for “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” It was born out of an online phenomenon of hundreds of TikTok creators writing songs for a hypothetical musical based on the 2007 Disney/Pixar film. Moss carefully considered how to “take this material completely seriously as a theatrical endeavor whilst also embracing the chaotic comedy and almost ironic-y tone of TikTok.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The score for “Ratatouille,” arranged by Daniel Mertzlufft and orchestrated by Macy Schmidt, has a “very traditional” Disney sound, and Moss tried to bring that magic to the screen. “I really tried to make it feel like a virtual representation of what you might have seen in a Broadway theatre,” she shares. She inventively utilized the TikTok clone filter and duet format in order to create a “fusion of the traditional musical theatre, Broadway thing with this TikTok-y flavor.” “I did not sleep for the month of December,” she says about completing the hour-long musical in just one month.

The cast for the special includes Tituss Burgess as Remy, Andrew Barth Feldman as Linguini and Tony winner André De Shields as Anton Ego. “It was so terrifying, and he was the most wonderful, wonderful man,” Moss shares about working with De Shields. She says of the whole ensemble that she “didn’t have to work very hard to get them to bring their incredible performances.” Moss also singles out Tony-nominee Mary Testa’s “absolutely unhinged and wonderful performance as Skinner” as a personal highlight.

Moss also discusses her work as co-writer and co-director on “Six: The Musical,” which was literally minutes away from opening on Broadway in March 2020 when theatres shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. A year and a half later, “Six” will open on October 3, which Moss describes as “so exciting.” “We worked so hard on it back in early 2020 and I was really excited to just bring everyone back together,” she shares. The “Six” cast appears in “Ratatouille” as rat queens, and Moss jokes that she “pulled in a favor on that one in a big way” to make the exciting cameo happen. “Ratatouille” has been viewed over 1.4 million times and raised over $2,000,000 for The Actors Fund.

