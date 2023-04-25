Lynn Novick (‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’): ‘We wish this film weren’t quite so relevant as it is’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m Jewish, and I thought I knew a fair amount about this topic, and it was revelatory to find out how much I didn’t know, especially about the American side of the story,” admits Lynn Novick, the co-producer and co-director (along with Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein) of the powerful three-part PBS documentary film “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” What Novick and the filmmakers discovered in their deep and impeccable research was that the long-held assumption that Americans helped save the world from Nazism and totalitarianism and were in fact liberators is true only up to a point. During the late 1930s and ’40s, the United States was as guilty of turning its back on Jewish refugees and their brethren being slaughtered by the millions in Europe during Hitler’s industrial-scale program of extermination. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I had this idea going in that for Americans, we found out about the Holocaust in April of 1945 when the concentration camps were liberated by British and American troops in Germany,” Novick explains. “And then I said to myself, well, we didn’t do much because we really didn’t know. And so that kind of let us off the hook a little bit, and we were the good guys in the fight against tyranny. And we were. But it’s pretty clear that the American public and the government for sure knew a lot more than that as it was happening.

“There was a bit of a delay. It wasn’t instantaneous news like we have today. And there were no photographs or images (at the time) of the atrocities that we are now so familiar with and so horrified by. But there was coverage. There was eyewitness testimony. There were reports. But there weren’t enough to compel the nation to say we have to do everything we can to save these people.”

The three installments of “U.S. and the Holocaust” lay out the case detailing the callous indifference and anti-Semitism that led America to largely (but not entirely) shutter its borders to Jewish immigrants and refugees fleeing persecution and mass murder in Germany, Poland and many other nations of Europe where Jews being rounded up, interred and ultimately massacred. Told chronologically, the film charts the building horror and carnage from 1939 onward, and the abandonment of the Jewish people not just by the U.S. but several dozen other nations as well. The documentary is packed with rare photos, documents and film footage, as well as the eyewitness testimonies of many survivors who were young children

“People who haven’t seen our film are surprised by how much the world turned its back,” Novick says. “I think the one story people are familiar with – because it was famous at the time – was the ship the St., Louis (populated with more than 900 mostly Jewish refugees) who had purchased visas in May 1939 to go to Cuba. Then the Cuban government changed its mind under pressure and denied them entry. America wouldn’t welcome them, because it would have meant breaking open the quota system that we had and the government was unwilling to do…That one ship represents all the people who were maybe metaphorically turned away. It was the walls of paper that kept them out.”

Novick, Burns and the filmmakers began doing research on the film in 2015, before the 2016 U.S. election that proved so fraught and the impact it would have on American democracy in the subsequent years. Doing the research thus proved an emotional experience for Novick. “We wish this film weren’t quite so relevant as it is,” she acknowledges. “There are things I honestly took for granted my entire life until the last three or four years: the rule of law, the peaceful transfer of power, free and fair elections, freedom of the press. It’s been terrifying to see. Unsettling is a polite word for how it’s been to work on a film while living through the totalitarianism around the world and in our own country, with democracy on a razor’s edge.

“We wish (this film) was just some interesting story about the past that’s good to know but doesn’t really speak to us today. Instead, its really the opposite. While working on it, it felt more urgent every day.”

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” is available to watch on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.

