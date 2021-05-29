Lynsey Moore (‘I May Destroy You’ costume designer) on creating a ‘unique and iconic’ look for Michaela Coel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“As a designer, it’s always really exciting to create something different,” says Lynsey Moore, the costume designer for “I May Destroy You.” The stirring HBO limited series allowed her to explore a unique set of characters and stories rarely seen on screen. Moore credits the scripts of creator and star Michaela Coel for creating a piece of art “completely different… than anything I’ve ever seen before.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Moore takes major inspiration from her love of vintage clothing. “There’s a special place in my heart for second hand clothes,” she admits, “these clothes have a past life.” By their very nature, the pieces feel real and lived in. It’s a perfect fit for contemporary design and the hunt for the right used item often leads the designer to new concepts and looks. “It’s quite inspiring,” she describes. “You end up coming up with a final product that you never would have got to had you not been inspired by a certain piece.” One such item was Arabella’s (Coel) now iconic coat worn in the series, which helped inform the overall look.

Arabella needed a strong look since the character is a public-facing social influencer. The trick for Lynsey was not to create anything that felt too on trend. “You run the risk that by the time it comes out, it can be dated already,” she explains. So she set to work crafting a punky, edgy wardrobe to give the character a “unique and iconic” look. Moore says the ultimate goal was to craft something that appeared timeless. “You could look at this in ten years and she would still look cool,” she notes.

Moore loves designing contemporary costumes because of the opportunity “to present something new and share a new way of working.” Unlike period design, there are no set rules in contemporary work. Just a massive amount of styles and characters to dream up. Creating “something new, that we haven’t seen, is a real challenge,” Moore explains, “it’s a whole cast and world that you’re creating.”

