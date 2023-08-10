How ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cinematographer M. David Mullen transported Midge back to the Gaslight [Exclusive Video Interview]

During “Four Minutes,” the series finale of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), having been demoted to a sit-down guest on “The Gordon Ford Show,” decides to hijack the mic and perform her set when the show returns from commercial break. As she delivers her four-minute routine, the bright lights in the “Gordon Ford” studio dim into a hazy glow, a callback to the look of the Gaslight Café. The idea came from creator and episode writer-director Amy Sherman-Palladino, who asked cinematographer M. David Mullen if the transformation was doable. It was, but he had one question.

“The question in my mind was, was this dimmer cue meant to be there for reality or is it just kind of a fantasy moment?” Mullen tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Cinematography panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “We always cover the stand-up with multiple cameras and then we cover it with a single camera. We planned this big 360-degree move around her for that big moment, but we’re also covering everyone’s reactions.”

Once Mullen, a two-time Emmy winner for “Maisel” who is nominated for the finale this year, figured out how to implement the lighting cue, which included tungsten lights and hazing the “Gordon Ford” set, he executed the cue on every angle of the 360-degree shot and for reaction shots, using multiple cameras, from the audience members, which included Abe (Tony Shalhoub), Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Joel (Michael Zegen), and Gordon (Reid Scott) at his desk.

“Because otherwise it seemed odd to me if they did cut away that you would go from this go from this dark Gaslight lighting on her and then everyone was still in the bright studio lighting,” Mullen explains. “That would be more jarring, so I just decided to recreate that cue once we programmed it into the board and every time we got to that same moment, we ran it on wherever the camera was pointed. Luckily, Amy was pretty set on doing it in a single shot in a 360-degree move, so that’s what we committed to.”

The “Maisel” cast and crew spent a whole week shooting the stand-up sequence and filmed a section of dialogue a day to grab everyone’s reaction shots. “We didn’t want to shoot all of Abe’s reaction shots on one day and do, like, 12 pages of offscreen dialogue with him reacting to that,” he continues. “So every day, we would shoot a section of the script and everyone’s reactions to that section of the script, so I had to go back to the audience and keep recreating the lighting [on characters].”

There was one hiccup, however, and it was by their own making. While filming a scene in Midge’s apartment earlier, they had backed the Steadicam into the wall and “caused a little bit of a jitter somewhere in the post.” They spent all week swapping parts of the Steadicam in and out to try to fix the glitch to no avail. “So we did that 360-degree shot the first time and every now and then there was a tiny little jitter. We were sitting there like, ‘Well, maybe we can fix that in post,'” Mullen recalls. “But it needed to be such a perfect shot. It couldn’t have anything distracting it in it. Jim McConkey, our operator, begged to do it again and Rachel was more than happy to have another pass at it. She liked doing that monologue. She nailed over and over again.”

