Mac Quayle (‘Impeachment’ and ‘Gaslit’ composer) on his long-lasting relationship with Ryan Murphy [Exclusive Video Interview]

Composer Mac Quayle has become the go-to music person for many of Ryan Murphy’s projects including “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” The working relationship started in 2014 after he did some work for “The Normal Heart.” “Through that process, I met one of Ryan’s producers and I didn’t really think much of it, you know,” he tells us during our recent webchat (watch the video interview above). Six months later he got an unexpected call from that producer about the latest installment of “American Horror Story.” “He said, ‘Would you be available to write a cue for us this afternoon?’ I happened to be free. I wrote the cue and the next day they hired me.”

Quayle has two prominent contenders in this year’s Emmy race that he’s provided the score for. FX’s “Impeachment” explores how Linda Tripp’s (Sarah Paulson) recording of conversations with Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) about her affair with Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) helped bring about the second time a U.S. president has received the titular punishment. “Gaslit” centers around Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn), raising the warnings about Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate break-in.

Quayle also discussed the difficulty of trying to nail down the right tone and feel for a score, especially during the early stages of composing. “I just start experimenting and coming up with motifs and themes and sounds and eventually end up with something that I’m happy with. Then I present it to the filmmakers in hopes that they’ll also like it as well.” It’s a process that still feels daunting to him despite his long career of doing it. “It’s exciting but it’s also challenging. There’s a blank page there and I don’t know what I’m going to do, even though I’ve done it now many times. I sort of forget that I know how to do it.”

Quayle is no stranger to competing at the Emmys. He’s received four total nominations for his scoring television shows including “American Horror Story: Freak Show” and “Feud: Bette and Joan.” He won the Emmy for Best Music Composition for a Series in 2016 for “Mr. Robot.” “The score got a lot of attention and I guess there wasn’t any good competition. The stars kind of lined up and I ended up winning that year.” It also resulted in a very funny photo of him and fellow winner and longtime acquaintance, Sean Callery (Main Title Theme for “Jessica Jones”), playing air guitar with their new trophies. “We were just up there in the press room and we were pumped up after winning and excited and we just kinda got a little silly and then that photo of us with the air guitar Emmy statues happened.”

