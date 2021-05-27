Madeline Brewer (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on Janine being ‘aware of her autonomy’ in season 4 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The further that we get away from the Gilead we’ve known, the closer Janine comes back to herself,” Madeline Brewer explains in respect of her character Janine Lindo in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The fourth season of Hulu‘s Emmy Award-winning drama premiered with three episodes on April 28 and will conclude its 10-episode run on June 16. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), the actress expands on how her character, despite Gilead having “tried to extinguish her flame,” is “aware of her autonomy” in season 4.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood‘s 1985 novel of the same name, which is set in a dystopian near-future America, where women are enslaved as ‘handmaids’ due to plummeting birth-rates and forced to bear children for the ruling class in the new authoritarian Gilead theocracy. When viewers first meet Janine in the debut season, she is “operating entirely on a trauma response” and putting on “defense mechanisms and coping mechanisms,” Brewer elucidates. Whom we get to see in the fourth season, however, is “the real Janine,” who is “much more grounded.”

The fourth installment picks up right where the third left off: with 86 children and nine Marthas having landed on Canadian soil and a wounded June (Elisabeth Moss) on the run alongside a group of other handmaids, including Janine. With June injured and thereby incapacitated, “Janine had to step up,” Brewer expounds, highlighting that she is not just “tagging along” but can “perfectly well exert her power.” At the same time, she, after betaking herself to the farmhouse run by Mrs. Keyes (Mckenna Grace) alongside the other handmaids, is “enjoying her freedom,” as this might be as close to freedom as she will ever get.

Furthermore, Brewer gets into the specifics of the complex relationship between June and Janine, which takes center stage this season after Alma (Nina Kiri) and Brianna (Bahia Watson) are hit by a train at the end of the season’s third episode, “The Crossing,” amid yet another instinctual escape attempt led by June. “Janine sees June so clearly” and recognizes that “her friend is tormented” by her need to get her daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), back and dismantle Gilead, Brewer explains. Concurrently, the actress underlines that the two characters therefore “juxtapose each other well,” since Janine looks for “that light” in the darkness that is Gilead, whereas June is primarily driven by her revenge against it. Ultimately, though, Janine continuously sticks to June as she does not want her friend to fight her battle on her own and feels both happiest and safest in her presence.

Finally, the actress speaks about the “special” experience of being able to unload Janine’s characteristic strength this season. “Never underestimate” her, Brewer exclaims, emphasizing that “she knows what is best for her” and “how to make decisions for herself.” This extends to flashbacks in the fourth episode, “Milk,” in which a pregnant Janine seeks an abortion but first ends up in a crisis pregnancy center — where an employee relentlessly tries to talk her out of her decision — before visiting a physician who provides her with abortifacients. In reference to this, Brewer spotlights Janine’s autonomy and power in the face of “manipulation and intimidation” and accentuates that she, first and foremost a mother, will do whatever is best for her children.

