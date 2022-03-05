Maggie Gyllenhaal (‘The Lost Daughter’ writer/director) on ‘telling the truth about something that’s been taboo’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

Maggie Gyllenhaal is nominated at the Oscars this year for her work writing the screenplay to “The Lost Daughter,” her directorial debut. The multi-hyphenate was previously nominated in 2010 for her performance in “Crazy Heart.”

Gyllenhaal spoke with Gold Derby editor Rob Licuria in December about what compelled her about the original source material, working with actors Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, plus what it’s felt like to get recognition for her first film. Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: Maggie, “The Lost Daughter” is fascinating because it contemplates maternity in a really honest and sometimes confronting way, particularly the complicated relationships between mothers and daughters. Why did you want to bring those themes explored in the novel to life on screen?

Maggie Gyllenhaal: Well, I think that there’s something inherently dramatic about telling the truth, but maybe particularly about telling the truth about something that’s been taboo. That is dramatic, and when I read her novels, not just “The Lost Daughter,” but I read a few of her novels before that, actually, I felt like she was talking about things so honestly that we as a culture have agreed not to talk about and she just broke the agreement without anyone’s permission. I found it really exhilarating, and I also found it disturbing, and I also ultimately found it comforting to know, I’m not the only person who has these feelings and not just about mothering, I think, but about, in general, being a woman in the world, as a lover, as a thinker, as an artist and yes, as a mother. For me, anyway, my identity as a mother is a huge part of my sense of who I am, and this fantasy version of how we’re supposed to feel about it, I found really limiting.

GD: Yeah, even as a father, I found so much of this quite recognizable and relatable. But at first, I was like, “Oh, this is just so foreign,” and then I realized, it’s actually not at all. It’s a really unsettling experience at first when you’re seeing this film. I think a lot of this has to do with how you let this film breathe a little. I felt completely immersed in the different timelines, and I started to piece together what Leda was carrying, guilt, regret, apathy, and I love how you often deployed these close-ups where the slightest glimmer in the eye conveyed just more than words could possibly say. What led you to take those choices in framing the film in this way?

MG: Well, so much of the way I thought about shooting it had to do with what the film is about, what the scene is about. I mean, like you say, there’s very little in the movie that’s literal. Personally, my taste and also my taste as an actress for 20 years, I don’t like when the purpose, the reason that the scene is in the film is articulated in the scene. I like it when it’s impossible to articulate, and in fact, it’s a vibrating of what this person needs and what this person needs together as well as the way it’s expressed cinematically that then tells you, “Oh, maybe it’s about this,” and that can get into the nooks and crannies of your mind then, as opposed to just being a kind of literal explanation of something.

So, why the close-ups? I mean, it’s interesting because when I was first cutting the film and I showed the film to a few people, we were cutting in the pandemic, so we never had a screening. I never saw the film with an audience until we were at Venice. So the whole thing was this kind of fairytale, dramatic vibe to it. But before that, we showed it, my editor and I, to people who we respect and who we thought would be picking up what we were putting down, and a couple of people said to me, “There’s so many close-ups. I want you to pull back. I want to see where I am, especially in the beginning.” And I looked at the film with that in mind, because these were people who I really respected and I looked and I was like, “Big wide shot, look, another big wide shot, they’re all over the place.” But yeah, I mean, somehow it isn’t how it’s perceived, I think because the move through the movie is… the movie is a thriller, yes, whodunit, are they going to find out? What’s going to happen? Yes. But that is not the interesting way through the movie. The interesting way through the movie is her mind.

So we also have to signify to the audience, if you want to get on the train of our rollercoaster, whatever, of our film, you gotta get in her mind. And so, cinematically, I guess, or aesthetically — I just figured out how to articulate it the other day — in the beginning, there’s a lot of her watching this family and we use a very classic cinematic style, kind of like classic thriller, ‘60s, ‘70s type of thing. But so, if you’re watching, you see Olivia Colman’s face and you see Dakota Johnson across the beach and you understand, spatially, that they’re 50 feet away from each other. Then, if you then jump so close on Dakota or on the doll or on her daughter, you can literally see the water on her skin, what it tells you unconsciously as an audience is, we are in this woman’s mind. There is no way that Olivia Colman would be able to see the droplets of water on Dakota’s neck. This is part reality and part fantasy, and so for example, that was one reason I used close-up.

Another one, because some of it is unconscious and you’re just there and you’re going, “This is beautiful and this is telling the story I want to tell,” but another kind of intellectual thing I was thinking about was Dakota’s character, Nina, is observed for the first third of the movie. She’s just being observed. She doesn’t speak, except for what you kind of hear in the background from across the beach, and I was thinking about really compelling versions of women being observed. Not the stupid ones, not the objectified, Victoria’s Secret bullshit, but like the real, like [Michaelangelo] Antonioni observing Monica Vitti or [Jean-Luc] Godard observing Anna Karina, these incredible women that you watch those movies and you’re like, “I am compelled. I want to eat them. I want to touch them. I want to wear their sweater. I want to cut my hair like them.” And I was thinking, I’m interested in that language. It is very male, it is very traditional, and so then I wondered what happens if a character is framed that way, presented that way, everyone’s sort of used to that language, and then, all of a sudden, she bursts into the frame and has need and hunger and humanity and desire? So, one of the first times Dakota speaks, we’re, so, so close on her, and I hope it does feel like she kind of cracked out of something old but beautiful and into who knows what.

GD: That’s so fascinating. I’m so glad you said that because the first half an hour, 45 minutes, a lot of it is us observing Leda observing others. That could have just been such a distant thing for us as the audience, but I honestly really did feel… I didn’t know what she was doing because we still hadn’t gotten to the reveals of stuff about her past but I was so deeply fascinated and you’re right, when we start to close up to the people she’s observing, it made me feel like I was just… not there, because that sounds a bit cliche, but just kind of understanding what her mind was going through. It’s a really fascinating way that you did it. I really appreciated the way that you thought that through and the close-ups are so important, particularly when you’re dealing with actors like Olivia, Jessie. Those glimmers in the eye are intentional. I was actually also wondering, given that the cast you’ve assembled is so beautiful and they give great, authentic, honest performances, Olivia Dakota, Jessie, Paul [Mescal], Dagmara [Dominczyk], Oliver [Jackson-Cohen], Ed [Harris], and of course, Peter [Sarsgaard], which I think you might have heard of him, it seems like an obvious question, but your experience as an actor for decades, how does it impact your ability to really kind of hone in on honesty and authenticity when you’re dealing with actors?

MG: Well, I mean, that was the greatest pleasure. Actually no, to be honest, the real greatest pleasure was in the editing room because I realized the other day… I went to talk to you about my actors because I love them and they’re amazing, but I just realized the other day, do you ever have that dream, I think it’s kind of a common dream where you’re living in an apartment and then you dream that all of a sudden you open a door and there’s like a whole other room in your apartment?

GD: Yes!

MG: That’s how it felt to me getting into the editing room. I was like, “I have wanted to be here my whole life, and I don’t have to write a three-paragraph essay about why this shot can’t be in or this shot must be in. I’m just here and I can do what I want.” But OK, my actors, I mean, I absolutely think that my 20 years of experience as an actress was the biggest gift in every way making this film. It was like a very interesting, unusual kind of film school, but particularly with my actors, I have worked with directors who are brutal and who are not interested in collaborating with me, and you’re professional, you figure out how to do it, but it’s horrible. And I have worked now and then with directors who are really full of love and curiosity and respect and there’s no question that my work as an actress that’s worth watching is with those directors.

There’s all different ways of doing that, but I did definitely feel like, if you hire people who you’re actually curious about and who you actually respect, then a huge part of my job was to love them, like actually love them and take care of them. It’s really, really vulnerable being an actor, no matter what you’re doing, and I think it’s hard to really even know how vulnerable until you’ve done it. So the pleasure, I mean you can imagine, like, we actually did love each other, I actually did take care of the work that they offered me in the editing room and on the set, and that was a huge part of my job. And you know what? If you love people and they’re a good match with what they’re doing, and by a good match, I mean that it’s a little bit outside of what they know about themself, that in order to play this part… this is what I’ve always thought as an actress. In order to play this part, I will need to move or grow in some way in order to do it well. Then, you’re watching somebody actually learning something on film instead of watching someone pretend like they’re learning something. And really, that doesn’t happen. It’s hard to have that happen if you’re not cared for. So that was a real pleasure in my job.

Also, I’m an actress and I believe in collaboration and I believe in collaboration in every department, but you’re asking me about the actors and I just felt like as an actress, I was often… I read this thing that Meryl Streep said, well, I don’t know if she did, but I read that she said it, that if you have an idea as an actress, that you need in order to do your work, offer it up with a spoonful of sugar. It’s a really good note, and I definitely took that to heart, but it’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of wasted work. And to me, I just wanted to set where nobody had to bother with that. Just bring it and come and feel free and I’ll maneuver and shift and offer things that I think will bring life into the picture and push them. It was such a pleasure to watch them. Because it was collaborative like that, there was almost not a take that I wasn’t surprised and inspired by what these incredible actors were bringing.

GD: Then you’ve gotta do the Sophie’s Choice, using the Meryl Streep analogy, to pick the right one. What you’re saying is actually so pertinent for anyone in a leadership role. You create a space that’s safe and loving and inclusive and people bring their best. I don’t know why everyone doesn’t do it. It seems like a no-brainer, right?

MG: I totally agree with you. I mean, I agree, it’s true for everything. It’s true for parenting. I mean, I’m sure it’s true in every professional situation.

GD: Absolutely. I was reading an interview with the author, Elena Ferrante, in The New Statesman, and I’m quoting, she says, “Gyllenhaal makes true cinema. She trusts the images. There’s no voiceover to help the story along. The dialogue is elusive. The gestures are charged even if merely hinted at. The flashes of the past in the present are convincing.” I could not have said it better myself. That’s what really stuck with me about the film. What does that mean to you when you hear her say that?

MG: I read that piece yesterday. Ferrante is anonymous, so I’ve never talked to her. There’s one thing she said in there early in the beginning, she said she wrote me a letter. “But it wasn’t enough,” she said, “it turns out, to start an epistolary relationship,” like writing letters together. And I felt like, “Oh man, I should have written to her more,” but I felt so much pressure writing to her because I have so much respect for her because I think she is incredibly wise, incredibly truthful. She was the North Star for me, her book and the couple of interactions that we had via email or in the Guardian when I was working, and then this article. So I just had to do a Zoom interview like this and when I got finished, someone said, “You should read The New Statesman,” and I went out on the terrace and I read it and I was just standing there reading this piece from this woman that I’ve been having this kind of imaginary, but not exactly, interaction with for three years, for four years, really, and I felt really seen.

She calls out these two moments in the movie that were mine, that weren’t in the book. She writes about the moment where Jessie says, “I hate talking to my kids on the phone.” And also the thing where Olivia says, in the reveal with Dakota, she says, “It felt amazing.” And those are very, very complicated moments. They don’t mean at all what they seem to mean on the surface. They require a kind of listening and a kind of understanding and compassion for these characters, for ourselves that takes some effort. And she basically was saying, “I heard you, I understand you,” and I felt like she was saying… oh, man. To be in this conversation with her and be keeping up and be adding my own element and her to feel it’s valuable, I don’t know what else I could possibly ask for.

GD: That’s the prize. Just when you brought up the reveal, and I’m trying not to spoil too much, I mean, anyone who’s watching this, and you haven’t seen the film yet, please watch it first and come back. But when Leda makes that very subtle reveal about it being amazing, it was like a punch in the gut to my wife and I because it’s something that we all know very well. But of course, how could you possibly feel that way? And then that really, really impacts us at the end, which I won’t spoil at all but that took me a moment to understand what was happening. You created this, so it’s maybe hard for you to be too subjective about it or objective, I should say. But I mean, does it resonate with you personally when you watch it from a distance?

MG: Yeah, well, particularly because, for example, those moments, we were just talking about it, but many other moments, say like Dakota coming up to Olivia when she first gets to speak and saying, “I like your bathing suit,” which really means 40,000 other things. So to me, I wanted to create a space where all of those 40,000 things could live. So Olivia says about something incredibly painful, a choice she made that caused so much pain to her and to the people she loves that it’s almost unbearable, she says it felt amazing. So it isn’t just straight up, literally, “This felt amazing.” It’s that combined with having watched a woman for almost the entire film who’s in incredible agony. It’s a combination, and so, to me, I see often when I watch my actors, when I watch the work of my cinematographer, when I see choices we made in the editing room that vibrate that way, off each other. I see them in new ways. I love, for example, going from this very emotional, quiet scene that we’re talking about to the horror movie scene that comes after it. I love those things next to each other because you’re like, “Whoa, wait, hold on. I can’t get settled.” I love that feeling.

GD: I felt that way, too. We’ve kind of run out of time, but there’s a whole plot of this film where I was immersed in this, it was like a trigger for me because you’re on a summer holiday from hell because people are so rude and inconsiderate and abusive and we’ve all experienced it. That was also so jarring while also dealing with some very profound stuff that you’re trying to present to us. We’re also dealing with memory and how we fixate on memory and how it impacts and, I guess, informs our behavior now and our mindset. There’s so much going on here and you’re able to distill it in a really simple, I think, and digestible, recognizable way. So on that note, Maggie, I mean, I know that the recent Gotham Awards, which kicks off awards season, you won in three categories. You won at Venice. Best First Film at NY Film Critics. So the film’s picking up steam. People are really starting to respond to it. So my final question is, what does that kind of recognition mean to you for your first film? I mean, that’s a really impressive achievement.

MG: Well, Olivia Colman says we’re not allowed to talk about awards, that it’s very bad luck. So she just stops everyone, like, “No more.” But I mean, I know who my interviewer is. I had such a great time at the Gotham Awards, it was trippy. It’s my home and my people. I know so many people there. I was so nervous before I went for some reason and then I walk in and I know so many of these people. They’re my colleagues, they’re my friends, they’re my peers. In so many ways, of course, yes, this is my first film and also in so many ways, it isn’t. I’ve made a lot of films inside of this community and learned so much. What I hope is that the awards, really, for people who never heard of Ferrante, who were like, “What? That’s not my thing at all,” that women, dads, people with very difficult mothers, which is kind of everybody, get interested in seeing this movie, which might offer like a hot comfort. Because I do think these are things that it would be helpful to everyone to just think and talk about.

