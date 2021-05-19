‘Mahalia’ director Kenny Leon on how the resilient gospel legend got knocked down 10 times, but got up 11 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

A confluence of factors, including COVID-19 and his own upbringing, brought director Kenny Leon to the biopic “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” “My mother was a gospel singer and we grew up in Florida. We went to church eight days a week and we would always hear Mahalia Jackson‘s music in our home.” He just happened to be taking comfort in the legendary gospel singer’s recordings during the pandemic when executive producer Robin Roberts and Lifetime Executive Vice President Tanya Lopez serendipitously came to him with the opportunity to tell her life story. We talked with Leon as part of our Gold Derby “Meet the Experts” directors panel. Watch our interview above.

A Tony-winning theater director, Leon had a play running on Broadway, “A Soldier’s Play,” when COVID forced venues to shut down. Remembering Jackson’s music from his childhood, that’s what he turned to. “So I’d play her music two hours in the morning, I would pray for an hour — which, I’ve never prayed that long — I learned to meditate, and then I would do my Peloton bike for an hour. I did that every day for seven weeks … And then in the seventh week I get a call from Robin Roberts and Tanya Lopez.”

Leon told his mother about the various projects he had in the pipeline, and she told him in no uncertain terms, “‘You can do anything you want, but you’d better do that Mahalia Jackson film,’ and that’s how it came about.” He reached out to Danielle Brooks for the lead role: “We had just worked together on ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ for ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ in Central Park a year and a half ago, and I knew I wanted her from day one because I knew we needed an actor who could sing. We didn’t need a singer who could act.” Indeed, Brooks earned a Tony nomination and won a Grammy for “The Color Purple,” and she won three SAG Awards as a member of the ensemble of “Orange is the New Black.”

In telling this story now, Leon hoped to connect Jackson’s life with present-day struggles. “To tell a story about Mahalia Jackson during the pandemic of 2019, about a woman who lived in 1918 — she lived during the [Spanish flu] pandemic, and then she lived during the Great Depression, and she lived through World War I and World War II, and she was Dr. King’s spiritual confidante through the Civil Rights Movement. And I said, if I were going to rename this film, I would call it ‘Get Knocked Down 10 Times, Get Up 11’ … I was hoping that people would find strength, love, and purpose for their lives by the film that we created.”

PREDICTthe Emmy nominees until July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?