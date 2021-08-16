‘Mahalia’ producer Linda Berman on leading lady Danielle Brooks: ‘She’s funny, she’s genuine, she’s smart and she embodied Mahalia’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“She’s just a joy to work with and to be with on set and off set,” producer Linda Berman says about working with leading lady Danielle Brooks (“Orange is the New Black,” “The Color Purple”) on the Emmy-nominated Lifetime TV movie “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.”

“She’s funny, she’s genuine, she’s smart and she embodied Mahalia. Her sense of humor, her strength, her voice, everything about her screamed Mahalia Jackson,” Berman explains. We talked with Berman as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” tells the story of New Orleans-born crooner Mahalia Jackson (Tony nominee and Grammy winner Brooks) who began singing at an early age and went on to become one of the most revered gospel figures in American history and a seminal figure in the civil rights movement.

As the gospel legend, Brooks delivers a compelling and often touching performance, which is all the more impressive because of the amount of live signing that she performs in the film. “Almost all of the songs that she’s singing are live, she did them right on stage, right on location. I would say probably 80% are live and 20% are pre-records,” Berman reveals. “She made them her own and independent of what you’ve heard, but still so reminiscent of everybody’s favorite Mahalia Jackson songs.”

Berman has been producing television for three decades on films and miniseries such as “Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” and the DGA and WGA-nominated “Madoff,” with her latest project, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” earning a nomination in the in the Best TV Movie category, the veteran producer has finally scored her first career Emmy nomination.

