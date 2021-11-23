RSVP now for November 29: ‘Maid’ panel with Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, director/EP John Wells

Showrunner and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler, director and executive producer John Wells, and stars Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell, from the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series “Maid,” will reunite to tell all about the 10-episode drama when they join Gold Derby’s special spotlight Q&A event. Watch their 30-minute roundtable chat with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery.

Inspired by Stephanie Land‘s memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” the Netflix adaptation tells the story of Alex, who leaves an abusive relationship in order to make a better life for herself and her young daughter Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet). She takes a job cleaning houses to make ends meet, but all the while she has to navigate a broken social support system and legal roadblocks that make it difficult for her to escape the cycle of poverty and abuse.

Qualley plays Alex. She previously earned an Emmy nomination for her supporting role as Ann Reinking in “Fosse/Verdon” and a SAG Award nomination as a member of the ensemble cast of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Qualley’s own mother MacDowell plays Alex’s mother Paula, who is unreliable due to undiagnosed bipolar disorder. MacDowell is a veteran of film and television known for her roles in “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” “Short Cuts,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” to name just a few.

Metzler comes to “Maid” following her work as a writer for “Orange is the New Black” and “Casual” and as a writer/producer of “Shameless.”

Wells is a six-time Emmy-winning TV veteran known for his work on the dramas “ER” and “The West Wing,” among many other credits. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2017.

