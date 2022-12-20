Making of ‘George and Tammy’: Lively roundtable with Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain and creator Abe Sylvia [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s one of the greatest love stories to come out of the South and to come out of country music,” says “George and Tammy” creator Abe Sylvia. “I was so intoxicated by Tammy and George’s story and their history together. It is a treasure trove of big, emotional events. Their lives were amazing.”

To celebrate the acclaimed Showtime limited series, watch our special “Making of” roundtable discussion with Sylvia and stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. Together they are joined by Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson for a memorable Q&A. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“George and Tammy” is a six-episode telling of the volatile relationship between country superstars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Reviews have been exceptional, with the critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reading, “This biopic benefits from a pair of well-matched and supremely committed leads.” Chastain was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for her turn as the “Stand By Your Man” singer. The Oscar winner reveals in our chat that she first became aware of this project years ago when producer Josh Brolin approached her at another Golden Globes ceremony. “You should play Tammy Wynette,” he told her.

Throughout this lively roundtable, the actors share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the set, some of their favorite scenes and how they let off steam in a bouncy castle. “There’s video to prove it,” Chastain reveals. The creator also provides insights on his process for writing the series and the emotional reaction from George and Tammy’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

