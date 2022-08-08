Making of ‘Pam and Tommy’: Lively roundtable with 8 Emmy-nominated crafts artisans [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It is a cherry on top of what was a wonderful experience,” says “Pam and Tommy” editor Tatiana Riegel about the Hulu series earning 10 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. “It is particularly wonderful because both ‘I, Tonya’ (for which Riegel was Oscar nominated) and this were directed by Craig Gillespie, with whom I work quite often. He sets a very high bar and he’s extremely collaborative.”

SEE Lily James (‘Pam and Tommy’) reveals playing Pamela Anderson was ‘exhilarating’ but lost her ‘lots of jobs’

To celebrate the acclaimed series, watch our special “Making of” roundtable discussion with Riegel and seven more Emmy nominees from “Pam and Tommy” — costume designer Kameron Lennox, department head hairstylist Barry Lee Moe, department head makeup artist David Williams, special makeup effects artist Jason Collins, re-recording mixer Nick Offord, re-recording mixer Ryan Collins and production mixer Juan Cisneros. Together they are joined by Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson for a memorable Q&A. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape” by Amanda Chicago Lewis, the Hulu series follows the turbulent marriage of actress Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) after their honeymoon sex tape is stolen and eventually launched on the internet for millions to see.

SEE Sebastian Stan (‘Pam and Tommy’) reveals trick to staying ‘at a level 10, no matter what’ while playing rock icon Tommy Lee

Throughout this lively roundtable, the crew shares funny behind-the-scenes stories about working with stars James, Stan and Seth Rogen. They also discuss their individual work on the series, how they collaborated and what it was like to receive news of their latest (or in some cases first) Emmy nomination. As for which of them is most forthcoming about their desire to win? “I can assure you there’s no one in Hollywood who loves trophies and tiaras more than me,” laughs Williams, who already has three Emmys in his collection for “MADtv,” “Feud” and “American Crime Story.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions