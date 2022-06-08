Making of ‘Severance’: Our fun, lively roundtable panel featuring Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, Dan Erickson and more [WATCH]

Since “Severance” premiered on February 18, 2022, the critically acclaimed thriller has been poised to become the next awards breakthrough for Apple TV+. Viewers have been disturbed, captivated and completely transfixed by what takes place both inside and outside of the Lumon Industry walls, where employees agree to a “severance” procedure that separates non-work memories from work memories. But what else is really going on at Lumon?

To celebrate the acclaimed premiere season, watch our special 40-minute “Making of” roundtable discussion with five key players — Emmy-winning director and executive producer Ben Stiller, Critics Choice nominated actor Adam Scott, creator Dan Erickson, cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné and Emmy-winning casting director Rachel Tenner. Together they are joined by Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson for a memorable Q&A. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Severance,” Mark (Scott) leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. The series stars Britt Lower, John Turturro and Zach Cherry as Mark’s colleagues Helly, Irving and Dylan, respectively. Oscar winner Patricia Arquette plays their boss Harmony Cobel and Oscar winner Christopher Walken plays Burt, a mysterious Lumon employee who works on a different floor.

The Apple TV+ genre-bender was met with critical acclaim upon its release. It holds a remarkable 98% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 94 reviews, with an average rating of 8.5/10. The website’s consensus reads, “Audacious, mysterious, and bringing fresh insight into the perils of corporate drudgery, ‘Severance’ is the complete package.” Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned a score of 83 out of 100 based on 36 critics, indicating “universal acclaim”.

