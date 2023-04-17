Making of ‘Yellowstone’: Lively roundtable with 6 top crafts artisans [WATCH]

“Truth won’t win the battle… menace will,” tough-as-nails “Yellowstone” patriarch John Dutton utters coldly and indignantly in the lead-up to the devastating conclusion of a rip-roaring first half of the Paramount Network blockbuster’s fifth season. The first nine episodes of the show’s fifth season concluded in January, so fans of TV’s top-rated show are now clamoring for the series’ return. The second half of the season is due later this year, promising even more bloodshed and tears, political in-fighting, back-stabbing, fist-fights and corporate scheming set against the breathtaking backdrop of the unforgiving Montana wilderness.

In the meantime, to tide you over until the show’s return and to celebrate the acclaimed first half of Season 5, watch our special 40-minute “Making of” roundtable discussion with six key behind-the-scenes crafts artisans — costume designer Johnetta Boone, Emmy-nominated production designer Yvonne Boudreaux, editor Chad Galster A.C.E., makeup department head Greg Moon, hair department head Tim Muir and supervising sound editor Jay Nierenberg. Together these 2023 Emmy contenders are joined by Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria for a memorable Q&A. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The first half of “Yellowstone”‘s fifth season premiered last fall to rave reviews, captivating 12.1 million live-plus-same-day viewers. The neo-Western was created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”), about a powerful Montana ranching family under constant threat by politicians, developers and the neighboring Native American reservation. Oscar, Emmy and SAG Award winner Kevin Costner (“Dances With Wolves,” “Hatfields & McCoys”) stars as family patriarch John Dutton, with Luke Grimes co-starring as favorite son Kaycee alongside TV siblings Kelly Reilly as the ruthless Beth and Wes Bentley as the black sheep Jamie, with Cole Hauser playing Rip, the Duttons’ honorary adopted son and Beth’s loving husband.

Season 5 opened with John Dutton sworn in as Montana’s new governor, while his vengeful daughter Beth set her sights on destroying her estranged brother Jamie and sparring with her father’s activist ally Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) as their war of words devolves into a bruising physical showdown. By episode 9 (the midseason finale), battle lines were drawn between the Dutton inner circle and outcast Jamie, who made a Faustian bargain with the family’s developer enemy’s seductive lawyer Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), following orders from Machiavellian corporate viper Caroline Warner (Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver). The second half of the season is likely to commence production imminently, hopefully satiating fans by premiering sometime this summer.

“One of the things that ‘Yellowstone’ does so brilliantly in my opinion, is that sort of back and forth being playful but also being incredibly brutal in a way that really hits you, really makes it as compelling as it is,” sound designer Nierenberg explains. “You know, it’s not one or the other, it’s often both, which I think is a miraculous place to land for a show like this,” he says. “Taylor always seems to write something in every episode that gives us a good challenge and it’s fun to work on the show because of that,” makeup department head Moon agrees about what makes this show so special.

“We work together to bring some sense of community and organization in thought as well as continuity with the actors and the characters,” costume designer Boone says. “You should see us! We’re all together like at a family meeting. It’ll be Tim and Greg and Abby and Yvonne and we are just all sitting together talking about what we’re doing and how we’re going to translate the actors into the characters,” she explains. “Taylor writes for a smart audience. He doesn’t take the audience as being stupid and neither do we,” Moon adds. “The characters that he writes; he writes these smart characters and so we have to put thought into those characters to make sure that they’re real, so that the audience believes them.”

