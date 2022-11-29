Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film about such an iconic character,” thought cinematographer Mandy Walker when she was contacted to collaborate with director Baz Luhrmann on “Elvis.” “His epic journey…Baz was the perfect person to do it. So I was extremely excited.” The pair has collaborated multiple times over the past 20 years, including the 2008 film “Australia” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, and various Chanel fragrance campaigns. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Elvis” stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley along with Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It follows the music icon through his childhood, becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s and his death in 1977.

SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders

“[Baz] wanted to represent Elvis and the period of American culture that he grew up in, and how he affected American culture” Walker explains. “He gave me plenty of early storytelling ideas that I could go off and start researching. I was there for Austin’s audition too, so he gets me really early. I was running around with my camera looking at angles on Austin’s face and going back and showing Baz, saying, ‘this three-quarters looks more like Elvis.’ Then I did a lot of research on the existing footage that you can see online now. The NBC ’68 special and ‘That’s the Way It Is.’ I knew that I would have to reproduce those sequences in the movie.”

“I made two different lenses for the movie,” Walker explains. “The first set of lenses was more spherical and flatter, and more representative of still photography. Once he gets to Vegas we shot anamorphic. I had lenses made that had all the old, early 70s aberrations put back into them because modern anamorphic lenses have a cleaner style and a cleaner finish.”

While filming, Walker says witnessing Butler become Elvis was a highlight for everyone. “It was like we were watching a star perform,” she says. “He’s so amazing! He just has it. He’s so charismatic, as well as being a really nice guy, I have to say. He’s a lovely person. That experience, I felt really special.”

“Elvis” was released by Warner Bros. Pictures and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions