Marc Shaiman (‘Bros’ composer) on making the perfect rom-com score: ‘The movie is like a ballet’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When acclaimed composer Marc Shaiman read that Billy Eichner was making the film “Bros” he thought to himself: “A gay rom-com? I’m the king of rom-com, and I’m gayer than a goose! Who else are you going to hire for this?” Shaiman has created music for classics in the genre, such as “Sleepless in Seattle” and “When Harry Met Sally.” So was a natural fit for the first gay themed romantic comedy from a major studio. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Not only did Shaiman craft a gentle but assured score for the movie, he helped Eichner shape the original song “Love Is Not Love,” which marks the emotional climax of the story. The night before shooting the scene in which Eichner’s Bobby confesses his love for Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), the actor decided that his speech needed to become “something bigger.” Eichner approached Shaiman with about ten minutes of song lyrics. So the composer quickly set up shop with a piano inside a trailer, and helped the actor synthesize his ideas into something more manageable in between takes. “In that one day we had the song written,” remembers Shaiman.

Unlike past projects like “Smash” or “Down with Love,” Shaiman doesn’t cameo as the accompanist for the song during the film. But that is one of his favorite roles in life. “I’m an accompanist at heart,” he reveals, “That’s how I really started in show business. I love that as much as writing a song.” His experience in that capacity informs his approach to scoring films. ”To me the movie is like a singer,” he explains. “Or another way to put it is, the movie is like a ballet that they’ve already danced. You’re putting the music in after they’ve danced.” As such, he sees his own task as finding just the right chords to elicit emotion from the audience while he allows the film itself to be the “lead ballerina.”

When it comes to the historic nature of the film, Shaiman didn’t necessarily approach it any differently than he did the many classics on his resume. “We’re all human, so we can all empathize with characters on screen, whether they’re gay, straight, or anything,” he notes. Though the composer admits that he was deeply moved by working on a story which brought queer history and stories to the forefront. “It was wonderful everyday to work on a movie where there was such specific stuff that I’ve never seen in a movie before,” Shaiman explains. “Getting to score it really touched me.”

Marc Shaiman won the Tony Award for Best Original Score for the musical “Hairspray.” He picked up an additional Tony nomination for the orchestrations to “Catch Me if You Can.” “Hairspray” would also net the composer a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. He earned 12 Emmy nominations, winning as a writer on the 64th Annual Academy Awards. This leaves the artist just an Oscar shy of an EGOT. He has received seven Oscar nominations thus far in his career: three bids for his original songs to “Sleepless in Seattle,” “South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut,” and “Mary Poppins Returns;” and four bids for his original scores to “The American President,” “The First Wives Club,” “Patch Adams,” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

