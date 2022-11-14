‘Till’ costume designer Marci Rodgers on establishing co-existing wardrobe worlds that ‘bled’ into one another [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Till” costume designer Marci Rodgers shares a Chicago hometown with the Till family, a personal connection that was as helpful as all the research she dove into in preparation for the film.

“I just really drove around the city and tried to encapsulate what it felt like to be living in Chicago in the mid-1950s. And also contemporarily, I reached out to the Chicago History Museum … and even historians that may have gathered information that we didn’t see as the general public. I also started to listen to some of the music,” Rodgers tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Film Costume Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “I actually asked my father. I started to dig into photos, just personally, to see what I could find to make sure it felt like Chicago in 1955.”

“Till” chronicles the story of Mamie Till (Danielle Deadwyler), who sought justice after her 14-year-old son Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) was murdered by white supremacists while visiting family in Money, Miss., in August 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman. It’s a vital chapter in the civil rights movement and one that underscored the cultural regional differences between two cities less than 700 miles apart. In Chicago, though they still faced occasional prejudice, the Tills were a middle-class family. Mamie had a job, owned a home and shopped at an iconic department store downtown, the opening scene of the film. Contrast that to her relatives in Money who worked in cotton fields in worn-out white T-shirts every day. For Rodgers, it was important to visually capture these different lifestyles that coexisted and would tragically, fatally clash.

“I was very adamant about creating a costume or a wardrobe world where they coexisted in Chicago in the 1950s and they also coexisted in Mississippi, and how Chicago bled into Mississippi, and truthfully how Mississippi bled into Chicago during that time because there was a migration,” she explains. “I think Chicago still had the essence of Southernism, if you will, but those who were able to migrate north and make a bit of a living for themselves or have some type of independence, I feel they used that and they exemplified that through wardrobe. At that time, we had Marshall Field’s, so if you were able to afford to go to Marshall Field’s, that was pretty fashion-forward because, truth be told, during that time, although it was considered by way of sort of independence from the South, it was still segregated.”

The Chicago scenes, especially before Emmett’s death, are vibrant and bright. Rodgers and director Chinonye Chuckwu landed on yellow being Emmett’s color. When Mamie drops him off at the train station, she wears a striking yellow dress, while his tie is sprinkled with a yellow pattern, which was a serendipitous find.

“Emmett’s clothes — 90 percent of his wardrobe I built — I was very, very meticulous about his wardrobe because I felt like what we’ve seen publicly — there’s only been, like, three or four photos — but how was I going to kind of have nuggets and trinkets of him throughout the wardrobe without being overbearing and jarring and hitting you over the head?” Rodgers shares. “His tie kind of was a beautiful mistake. When I saw it, I was like, ‘This will go well with his suit.’ Then I saw the specks of yellow or gold and it made sense.”

While Rodgers created originals for the private, interior moments of their lives, there are several famous images of Mamie, including the Jet magazine cover that showed her and her fiancé Gene Mobley (Sean Patrick Thomas) standing over Emmett’s mutilated corpse. In that black-and-white image, Mamie is wearing a dress with giraffe prints, which Rodgers recreated.

“That was a bit of zooming in and zooming out, zooming in and zooming out,” she says. “I would like to give thanks when thanks is due to Rebecca Hall because, as you know, I designed ‘Passing.’ I had already had my eye in tune with black-and-white photos, so it kind of helped me in understanding the color value and interpreting that Jet magazine photo and then translating it into color. … From afar, you’re not necessarily paying attention to the fact that it’s giraffes; you just see a pattern [but] when you zoom in, I had made a contract to myself that that if anything, that had to be correct because that’s what we know.”

