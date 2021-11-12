Marcus Rowland (‘Last Night in Soho’ production designer) on creating famous nightclubs and haunted houses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Production designer Marcus Rowland has followed Edgar Wright through plenty of genres and visual styles, but “Last Night in Soho” marks the first time he’s jumped back in time with the director. “That’s the exciting thing about working with Edgar as a director,” explains Rowland, “he doesn’t really want to repeat what he’s done.” The film offered the designer the opportunity to dive into 1960’s London, recreate famous landmarks, and dip his toes into horror. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

When “Last Night in Soho” time travels to the 60’s, it often does so by depicting Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) performing in a club. The most famous of them is the iconic Cafe de Paris, which serves as an enormous set piece for several key moments towards the start of the film. “It’s not really a recreation,” admits Rowland, “we took some of the key elements from that place and changed it.” The grand staircase, for instance, is built at a different scale with more glamorous finishes. His alterations helped locate the famous setting within the style of the film. According to Rowland, the “fun bit” of translating a known landmark on screen is figuring out how to take the vibe of a location and twist it to fit the energy of the script.

Sometimes there are also specific filming needs which prompt some subtle changes. The staircase of the Cafe de Paris is lined with mirrors, allowing Sandie and Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) to descend into the club simultaneously, as if they are each other’s reflection. Rowland reveals that sequences like this are “built by experimentation…we’re trying to find the most interesting technique.” It took many attempts to find just the right size and angle of the mirrors to get the effect to work. Given the many adjustments made to the club, the designer jokes that “the weirdest and most rewarding thing is when people come in and say it’s exactly like they remember it.”

One environment that Rowland was able to dream up from scratch was Eloise’s bedroom, a nexus point of her terrifying journeys to the past. “It’s not supposed to be something that’s overly pleasant,” he describes, noting that he kept a “balance between sparse and appealing” energies on that set. The room has to pull double duty, serving as something of a decrepit haunted house later in the film, yet charming enough for Eloise to fall in love with it at the start. Rowland solved part of this puzzle through the use of textured wallpapers and treatments, so that “the frame can be quite empty, but you’ve still got detail in there.”

