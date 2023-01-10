Margot Robbie movies: 15 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

She’s played a sexually harassed Fox News anchor, a feisty, determined and ill-fated figure skater, a comic book misfit, an aspiring con artist, a wildly ambitious 1920s sexpot, a hardcore Wall Street wife, Queen Elizabeth I – and actress Sharon Tate. Whatever the role calls for, Margot Robbie has risen to the challenge, stealing scenes and hearts and growing into a bonafide movie star while working alongside, and for, some of Hollywood’s finest actors and filmmakers. Born July 2, 1990 in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, Robbie has steadily built her resume’ over the course of 15 years, rising from TV series guest spots to feature starring roles that put her alongside the likes of Christian Bale and Brad Pitt in two movies released in December, “Amsterdam” and “Babylon,” respectively.

Robbie has already earned a pair of Oscar nominations (“I, Tonya” in 2018, “Bombshell” in 2020), and she could well add a third to that list for “Babylon” (for which she was already nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award). She also has an interesting 2023 on tap, with starring roles in “Barbie” for director Greta Gerwig and “Asteroid City” for writer-director Wes Anderson, the latter of which finds her starring with Edward Norton, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton and Willem Dafoe. Besides the above, she’s already worked with directors Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Damien Chazelle, Adam McKay and David O. Russell.

Take a tour through our photo gallery above, which collects 15 of Robbie’s greatest film performances and ranks them from worst to best.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?