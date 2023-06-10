Marin Hinkle (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on saying goodbye to Rose: ‘I have what rarely happens… I never want to leave’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I was sort of blown away by how much I was feeling about saying goodbye to the cast. And also truly I was really having a hard time saying goodbye to Rose as I watched her,” says Marin Hinkle about watching the series finale of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The Amazon comedy recently wrapped up its fifth and final season. Thanks to several time jumps in the story, the actress was able to explore her character many years into the future. The experience asked the actress to explore how Rose evolved emotionally and professionally over the course of her life. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

In Episode 7, entitled “A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses,” Hinkle appears in a poignant flash-forward scene which depicts Rose struggling to film a commercial for her matchmaking business. The actress is aged up with transformative prosthetic makeup, which Hinkle admits she wanted to live in as long as possible. “When they put the makeup on, I asked them to do it as early on as possible so that I could really spend hours and hours sort of seeing what that felt like and looked like,” she explains.

The most heart wrenching reveal of this scene occurs when Miriam (Rachel Brosnahan) lets it slip that her mother doesn’t have much time left. Hinkle believes that Rose is in denial of whatever ailment is about to cut her life short. “I think she’s trying not to deal with the fact that she’s dying,” explains the actress. That element adds a layer of fear as she attempts, and fails, to complete a take for her commercial. “If she was given word by a doctor that she was dying, I actually think that the fear that it would have caused her would make her even more strongly try and be in denial,” notes Hinkle, “and I think in that scene we see her very much in pain.”

This commercial shoot marks a rare moment where Rose steps out of her comfort zone and into the public spotlight, a place that she would normally cede to her daughter. “Isn’t it funny that Rose has spent so much of her time over these five years kind of taking stage within her work life, within the family life, or within friendships,” reflects Hinkle, “but actually she has a grand level of fear when it comes to sort of performing in front of people?” The actress believes that the experience on this larger stage gives Rose immense respect for what Miriam is able to do on stage. This mother/daughter pair end up reversing roles towards the end of Rose’s life. “It isn’t exactly that we see Rose go: here I am, this is the easiest thing,” explains Hinkle. “It’s actually that Rose becomes the child and that Midge becomes the caretaking mother bringing her forth.”

Hinkle also divulges that the relationship between Rose and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) has deepened over the years as the actors became closer in real life. “I think we have become a level of real dear friends,” suggests the actress of her core scene partner, “so there’s that thing that happens when people have been in a show for years…you’ve grown into a family.” This closeness has helped Hinkle settle into a rhythm with the rapid back-and-forth dialogue she and Shalhoub are frequently asked to perform. She admits to possessing a certain level of self-consciousness around the speed of the dialogue back in Season 1, but that has all dissipated as she developed a rapport with her co-stars. “You just speak the word. You literally just say it and just move along, move along,” she explains, “you don’t do anything self-consciously for comedic sake.”

While some actors express excitement for new roles once their long-running series comes to a close, it’s not a sentiment shared by Hinkle. The actress is reluctant to say goodbye to the world of “Mrs. Maisel,” remaining thankful for the opportunity to dive into challenging scripts that always felt like plays to her. “I don’t think I’ve ever had such a complicated person I’ve gotten to play ever,” she admits, “I mean, she also is so unlike me. She has a courage in herself, and a kind of sassiness and a kind of elegance.” After spending so much time on a harmonious set, with great people and juicy scripts, Hinkle is fully aware of the rare gift she has experienced for five seasons. “I’m more aware of what it means to have a job that you go to and you truly love it,” confesses the actress, “I have what rarely happens. I have this way that I get to be when I work, which is that I don’t want to leave. I never want to leave.”

Hinkle is a two-time Emmy nominee for her work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She also picked up two SAG Awards with the rest of the “Maisel” cast for Comedy Ensemble.

