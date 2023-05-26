Marina Toybina (‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ costume designer) on the ‘exquisite’ transformation of Josh Groban using foam and puppetry [Exclusive Video Interview]

“If I’m limited on time and I’m limited on this creative space, the best of me comes out,” reveals “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” costume designer Marina Toybina. The creative problem solving required to bring this special to life was a perfect fit for the Emmy-winning designer, who has become most at home when creating unique elements for live performance spectacles. Honoring the Disney animated classic in the ABC special required all of her creative thinking abilities. “I’m excited to bring something different to life,” Toybina says of the challenging project, “and I truly love it.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“It’s an incredible blueprint to have,” says Toybina, referencing the original animated film. The movie gave the world what are now iconic looks, such as Belle’s flowing, golden ball gown. The designer says her core task was to figure out ways “to celebrate, but at the same time, bring something new to the audience.” She spent months researching design concepts for the film, the Broadway adaptation, and even high school productions to see what techniques had already been used to bring these characters to life. She experimented with over 100 different renderings to find the right combination of elements that would pay homage to the history of “Beauty and the Beast” while also presenting a new spin.

The costumes for the enchanted objects were some of the most challenging pieces to create, because they had to feel elaborate, but not to the point where they hindered the actors’ expressiveness. That’s not so easy when the likes of Shania Twain, David Alan Grier and Martin Short are dressed as a teapot, clock, and candlestick, respectively. “A lot of it was just working with textile first and foremost, kind of focusing on the soft goods of the designs,” explains Toybina, who was adamant to use fabric as the base for these characters. “I’m not scared to take risks between using upholstery and then going thrifting and figuring out all those details that I can use to make the costumes unique.”

In the case of Short’s Lumiere, Toybina points out that “everything on his costume was hand draped.” This intricate process allowed the gold fabric to bunch and swirl around the performer’s body. Foam sculpting was only then used in specific areas of his headpiece to mimic the wax candle. This focus on fabric gives the character a lightness and mobility, allowing Short to use his full body in one of his signature, larger-than-life performances.

Toybina’s biggest job by far on this project, was a massive puppet for Josh Groban to wear and manipulate as the Beast. “I’ve had a lot of experience building out with foam, and of course it’s the big masks,” explains the designer, referencing her Emmy winning work on “The Masked Singer.” The Beast costume surrounds Groban like a giant exoskeleton, with the performer’s face visible through a shear material in the chest of the creature. Toybina was partially inspired by the puppetry found in “The Lion King” on Broadway. She sought to take those concepts and incorporate them into a costume where the audience would be able to see Groban the entire time, alongside the beast persona. “You see right through the character, you see that there’s a story of entrapment and a spell,” says Toybina.

The build took about 2 and a half months to complete, given all of its moving parts. “It was pretty intense trying to figure out how to keep it lightweight, how to give it the dimensions that we need, how to have this character stand out and represent The Beast, but at the same time have something so simple,” reveals the designer. But the unique concept paid off and she was thrilled that Groban was excited by the prospect of operating the puppet on set. “We took a risk,” she admits. “I didn’t know if people are going to love the idea or not so much relate to it, but I think overall it was a pretty impactful way to build this character…I feel like we did achieve that unique factor of doing something so exquisite and different.”

Toybina is a six-time Emmy winner. She recently scored consecutive wins for “The Masked Singer,” with additional wins for “The Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show Starring Katy Perry,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “The 55th Annual Grammy Awards,” and “The X Factor.”

