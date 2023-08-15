Mark Jensen (‘Welcome to Wrexham’ sound mixer): ‘You’ve got to flip the script’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“My favorite thing is the crowd that comes to the game,” admits Mark Jensen about “Welcome to Wrexham” in our recent webchat. He continues, “it gives the games this boost. It’s not just this bunch of people running around kicking a ball. On the audio side, we try to make it feel like we are in the arena with the crowd.” Watch the full video interview above.

The sports documentary explores Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of the Wrexham football club in Wales. It shows the impact the team has on the town as they aspire to be promoted to a higher league. Jensen is the re-recording mixer on the show. He explains, “Rob and Ryan understand their role and are willing to make fun of themselves. And that’s part of the magic of the show. But there’s also this reverence they have for this town and this team.” He also says, “to see a town like Wrexham go from being relegated and being at the bottom over the years, to having this life breathed into the town is so uplifting.”

Jensen reveals, “I’m always looking for how we enhance the emotion of the show. There’s an episode where one of the goalies had a very bad performance. The townspeople were in the pub laughing. Then it would cut to him sitting in the locker room dejected. All by himself with no sound. What we did is take that laugh and add this huge reverb tail. When you cut to him sitting in the locker room, you still heard the laugh coming in. As if he knew people were laughing at him.”

This year “Wrexham” has been nominated for six Emmy Awards with Jensen up for Sound Mixing for a Reality Program. He is recognized for his work on the season finale, ‘Do or Die.’ In the episode, Wrexham play their final game of the season with promotion on the line. The episode goes between the exciting showdown and reflections from people in the community.

Jensen thinks, “The story you want to tell is, we won. But it just doesn’t happen. You have to retool how we tell this heartbreaking story. But it may have even been a little miracle that we were able to tell that story. To show just how much winning meant to people. The resilience of the town with their ability to take it on the chin and get ready for next season. The moment the other team scored that fifth goal there’s actually no sound. Sometimes it’s most impactful to take it all away and live in that scary space. Sometimes you’ve got to flip the script.”

