Mark Mylod (‘Succession’ director) talks his work on the Emmy-nominated, ‘exquisitely intense and emotional’ season finale [Exclusive Video Interview]

“How many times in one’s life does a script like that land on one’s desk?” reflects director Mark Mylod about the stunning third season finale of “Succession,” “All The Bells Say.” Penned by series creator Jesse Armstrong “at the absolute top of his game,” the episode just secured the director his second Emmy nomination for his work behind the camera, in addition to the three he has received as an executive producer on the acclaimed series. He says he feels “really proud of the episode. It is one of those where I don’t think I could have worked any harder.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“All The Bells Say” is a pivotal and incredibly high-stakes hour for the series, as siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) try to stop their father Logan (Brian Cox) from selling the family company out from underneath them. In the midst of this corporate maneuvering, Kendall has an emotional breakdown and admits to his brother and sister his involvement in the death of a waiter from Shiv’s wedding in the Season 1 finale. Mylod describes this emotional scene as “harder… than any scene that we ever shot before.”

In terms of the structure of the episode, Kendall’s emotional confession comes just as Shiv and Roman figure out and mobilize to prevent their father’s devastating scheme. “In real life, nothing happens at the right time or the most convenient time,” notes Mylod of how the character’s crisis puts the brakes on the immediate forward momentum of the plot. He calls this unexpected detour in the story “exquisite” and “beautiful writing” because it demonstrates the “competing forces of the need to confront the business deal to try to stop this deal with the need for common humanity to support their brother in his breakdown.” For his approach behind the camera, he stresses how he focused on “holding the three of them in the frame as much as possible.”

Mylod also reveals that he and the actors did not discuss or rehearse this important scene much in advance of cameras rolling. “I’m worried that when we talk too much beforehand it starts to perhaps take away from the spontaneity of their own preconceptions or their own instincts of the scene,” notes the director. Instead, they all follow their own “different processes” to prepare and then “do a lot of rehearsing on film” in order to capture as much as that experimentation and spontaneity as possible. He shares, “In this one it took a long time for everything to fall into place, and when it did it was like a gut punch to me watching it. It was so exquisitely intense and emotional, it was exactly what it needed to be.”

The episode also boasts another incredibly intense and emotional scene to conclude the season, as Logan shocks his kids by thwarting their plans to block the sale of the company by secretly conspiring with their mother Caroline (Dame Harriet Walter) to break their supermajority. Mylod thinks the location where they filmed played a huge role in how it feels for the audience. He describes the setting as “emotionally cold” and having “a tremendous wealth and a power statement about it,” both of which made the space “so seductive” to him as director. Despite the complexity of the scene, he found the decision of where to end the episode the most challenging. “The trickiest bit by far was finding the moment to cut to black,” admits the director, but he describes how he finally realized it should end with Snook’s unforgettable glare once Shiv learns of her husband Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayal. The “juxtaposition between her horror and pain at the betrayal and that being hidden from him over her shoulder,” notes the visionary, made for a perfect final image for Season 3.

In addition to the season finale, Mylod directed three other Season 3 episodes. “I’m genuinely proud of the whole team,” celebrates the director about the show’s 25 Emmy nominations this year, including for fellow directors Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria. He won the Directors Guild award for this same episode earlier in 2022, defeating four other “Succession” directors in the process.

