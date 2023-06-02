Mark Scruton (‘Wednesday’ production designer): ‘I’ve never had my designs taken to so many peoples’ hearts’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We didn’t quite expect it to be as big as it has become,” admits “Wednesday” production designer Mark Scruton. The Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega became the streamer’s third-most viewed series in history following its November 23 debut. “Seeing the way everyone has taken what we did and turned it into this iconic world is fascinating. I’ve never quite had my designs taken to so many peoples’ hearts as much as this. It’s extraordinary.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Scruton reveals it was initially “tricky” to collaborate with director Tim Burton, an iconic filmmaker known for his unique style. “I went away and drew some sketches and thought, ‘He’s either going to hate them and that will be the end of this relationship or we can move forward.’ Luckily he liked them and he saw what I was trying to do with it. I wasn’t deliberately leaning into his style, but the script and the show itself already had that vibe to it anyway. It very quickly gelled as a creative partnership.”

The first set Scruton tackled was the dorm room for Wednesday (Ortega) and Enid (Emma Myers). “When I read the scripts, it was always the center-point of the show,” he explains. “You could see how it needed to be the lynchpin for everything else. It said there was this big window that dominated the room, which is a great steer when you’re trying to design something like a dorm, which is inherently a hard thing to do because they’re quite dull spaces.”

“The more I drew it, I realized it had to be this split,” he continues. “That has to go up through the window. It almost became so blindingly obvious that there was no going back from that point. I wanted that space to be somewhere you could visit and create different scenes within it. You’ve got the big space in the middle with the window, which was the graphic center-point. Then you have smaller spaces where you could build more intimate scenes if you wanted to. You never quite get bored of it.”

Scruton goes on to detail his work on Principal Weems’ (Gwendoline Christie) office, the town of Jericho and his favorite designs. A 2014 Art Directors Guild Award winner for “Gravity,” the production designer was nominated again this year for his work on “Wednesday.”

