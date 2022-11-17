‘Wednesday’ production designer Mark Scruton on finding a Romanian castle that was a ‘lynchpin for everything else’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Netflix’s “Wednesday” is set in Vermont, but the show did not shoot there. After scouting locations in Toronto, the supernatural series based on the “Addams Family” character, ultimately filmed halfway around the world in Romania, where production designer Mark Scruton found a castle that caught the eye of executive producer and director Tim Burton.

“We started in Toronto, we ended up in Romania. We looked at a lot of different castles and palaces and environments to base it on. We ended up with Cantacuzino, which is the one you see in the show, and really there was not a lot of it left by the time we finished adding and enhancing and moving around with it. We used the location for about three or four days,” Scruton tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: TV Production Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “There was a central column that Tim really hooked in on that had that kind of ‘Addams Family’ quality to it without it being a direct reference and I think that was a lynchpin for everything else.”

The eight-episode series follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy, an elite prep school for outcasts where she stumbles upon a mystery connected to her family. The Gothic Cantacuzino Castle doubles as Nevermore’s exterior, while Scruton and his team built the eclectic interiors. The first set he designed was Wednesday’s dorm room, a spacious loft that she shares with her roommate Enid (Emma Myers). Divided in half — down to the stained-glass window — the room is a total yin and yang of their styles: black, grays and monochromatic on Wednesday’s side and a burst of colors on Enid’s.

“We wanted it to tell the story immediately but in a believable way, so we took the shell of the idea that they’re up in the loft and Enid’s been up there on her own and she’s created this glorious variety of color. Her whole character is color. And she’s done the stained-glass window and that’s her world,” Scruton explains. “And the invasion of Wednesday sort of drains down one side to the point where you don’t have color down the window. You get this sort of perfect symmetry of the opposites, which we sort of spread out through the show. Everything is about the opposites.”

One aspect of the series, which premieres Wednesday, Nov. 23, for which Scruton could not plan too far in advance was how to shoot Thing. The walking hand is played by an actor, Victor Dorobantu, whom Burton, who directed the first four episodes, wanted on set to perform all the movements. That meant adjusting pieces of the set for Doronbantu to situate himself to be CGI-ed out later.

“Suddenly we’re into this world, very similar to designing sets for the Muppets, where things have to be elevated, you have to have trapdoors, you have to have secret ways of getting the actor in,” Scruton shares. “Bits of the set had to fly off or you had to have half a desk. There’s endless permutations of bits we had to come up with. A lot of that was slightly happening on the fly because we didn’t quite know where he was going to go, so we had to have endless options.”

