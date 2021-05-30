Mark Worthington (‘WandaVision’ production designer) on the ever-evolving sets: ‘Challenge of something I haven’t done before’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I try consciously, to do different kinds of things. I get bored easily,” explains eight-time Emmy nominee Mark Worthington. “I want the challenge of something I haven’t done before.” The production designer found a perfect job in the Disney+ series “WandaVision.” With each episode exploring a different decade of sitcoms, there was no opportunity to be bored with these ever-evolving sets. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

In the Marvel series, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is constantly altering the world around her to reflect classic sitcoms. That meant that the set for the house she shares with Vision (Paul Bettany) needed many iterations as it transformed. “We had to come up with a plan of the sitcom set,” Worthington explains. The layout stays more or less the same, so that the audience feels familiar in it. “What we begin to understand is happening,” he goes on to note, “is that she’s created this house and that each episode, she’s iterating this thing within a space that we recognize.”

The fun of this concept for the production designer was the ability to “riff” on classic TV designs when it came to color and tone. For the first episode, based on comedies like “I Love Lucy,” it was important to find a proper representation of the space in black and white. “The dynamic range of dark and light is what you want,” Worthington explains. Through countless screen tests, he and his team eventually found the right way to translate the classic look for modern cameras.

Worthington is also quite aware of the fan frenzy over sets, as comic book readers feverishly scanned each new environment for story clues and easter eggs. One of his favorite inclusions is in the 1960’s version of the house. He noticed sitcoms of the era frequently included a detailed, textured wallpaper. So he made a version for Wanda using images of her home country Sokovia. It was one of many small details to reinforce that even inside her magical utopia “aspects of the MCU and her past surfaced that she can’t help.” Still, Worthington admits that not detail that viewers theorized about was an intentional inclusion. But that doesn’t mean fans need to throw out their favorite finds. “Just because we didn’t think of it, doesn’t mean the reference isn’t valid,” he suggests, “that’s the fun part.”

