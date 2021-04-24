Marlee Matlin returns to Oscars 34 years after winning as a presenter on Sunday’s ceremony

“Sound of Metal” has received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. The film centers around heavy metal drummer and recovering addict Ruben Stone (Riz Ahmed), who is faced with hearing loss and a future without his cherished music. Joe (Paul Raci), who also lost his hearing as an adult and is now a recovering alcoholic who runs a shelter for Deaf recovering addicts, tries to help Ruben adapt to his new life. In real life, Raci is the hearing son of Deaf parents and is fluent in American Sign Language. Both men give compelling performances, and their nominations are well-deserved. It calls to mind an Oscar-winning performance 34 years ago.

In 1986, Marlee Matlin made her film debut in the romantic drama “Children of a Lesser God.” She played Sarah, a janitor at a school for the Deaf and hard of hearing who becomes romantically involved with a new hearing teacher, James Leeds (William Hurt). James is determined to hear her speak, but Sarah does not want to vocalize, and this struggle causes a rift in their relationship.

Matlin was praised for her ability convey her emotions without speaking and engaging her audience with her signing. At just 21 years of age, she received a nomination for Best Actress for her performance. Two of her competitors were veterans actresses, but were also first time nominees: Kathleen Turner for “Peggy Sue Got Married” and Sigourney Weaver for “Aliens.” Also in contention were two former Best Actress winners: Jane Fonda for “The Morning After” and Sissy Spacek for “Crimes of the Heart.”

On Oscar night, March 30, 1987, Matlin became the first, and to date only, Deaf performer to win an Academy Award, and is also the youngest Best Actress winner ever. She was presented the award by her co-star and the previous year’s Best Actor winner Hurt, and with her interpreter at her side, she signed an emotional acceptance speech (watch the video above).

Matlin also presented Best Sound that year, signing her introduction as well as the nominees with the help of her interpreter. The following year, as is tradition, she returned and presented Michael Douglas with his Best Actor Oscar for “Wall Street.” Over three decades later, how appropriate is it that the acclaimed actress returns to the event, as a presenter on Sunday night’s 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

