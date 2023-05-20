‘Better Call Saul’ cinematographer Marshall Adams on how the show separated Jimmy and Saul [Exclusive Video Interview]

Anyone who watched “Better Call Saul” over its six-season run knows that the chemistry between Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn is one of the key reasons the show was so acclaimed and beloved. But cinematographer Marshall Adams had intimate knowledge of their process and work. Adams, who joined “Better Call Saul” in its third season, shot more than 35 episodes of the series, including its series finale, “Saul Gone.”

“Their chemistry is really developed over time. And you know, to watch them work off of each other – they actually live in the same house when they’re here in Albuquerque, and they rehearse on the weekends. They’re really deeply invested,” Adams tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts cinematography panel. That bond stayed strong right through the end of the series, and the final scene between Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman and Seehorn as Kim Wexler was also the final scene for the actors.

“It was kind of cool to be able to do that,” Adams says, adding that after the scene – a gorgeous black-and-white shot that referenced back to the first season – Odenkirk and Seehorn praised the crew for their hard work.

“It was pretty emotional,” he says. The speeches became lengthy remarks “of just talking about how great of an experience it was for all of us and how spoiled we feel having had this experience.”

Adams adds, “I’m kind of ruined for the rest of the business in some ways.”

But the power of the “Better Call Saul” finale extended even beyond Odenkirk and Seehorn’s performances. The show also settled the internal struggle between Jimmy and Saul – leaving Jimmy the ultimate winner even if it meant a potential lifetime behind bars.

Adams says the show made sure to differentiate between Jimmy and Saul, particularly in a bravura sequence where Odenkirk’s slippery lawyer slowly begins to admit his culpability in a court of law.

“We made a conscious effort to kind of be a little bit lower and wider on Saul, kind of we how we had been throughout the series,” he says. “As Jimmy kind of took over, we went a lot longer and kind of raised the camera and made it kind of more personal.”

In addition to shooting “Better Call Saul,” Adams was also the cinematographer on the “Breaking Bad” movie “El Camino.” So after all this time in the trenches of this beloved franchise, what has he learned? “Sometimes you just got to know to get out of your own way,” he says. “It always has to come back to the storytelling and so sometimes you just have to let Rhea and Bob play out the scene and try to overdo it too much.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions