Martin Childs (‘The Crown’ production designer): ‘A world they’ve never been to before’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The whole of ‘Ipatiev House,’ we never left the country, even though we did Russia and we did England a 100 years ago,” reveals “The Crown” production designer Martin Childs about the challenges of bringing the season’s sixth episode to life, some of which takes place decades earlier. For our recent webchat he adds, “Looking back on it, it was extremely satisfying.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Crown” was created by Oscar and Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning writer Peter Morgan, who is currently in production on the show’s anticipated sixth and final season. The Netflix drama uniquely reinvents itself every two seasons by replacing its main cast, as the royal family continue to evolve and age over time. Taking the reins for the show’s final two seasons are Oscar and Emmy nominee Imelda Staunton as the Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as the former Prince of Wales (and now King Charles III), Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Oscar nominee Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. The drama has dominated at previous Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG Awards and Emmys, shattering records at the 2021 Emmys by being the first drama series to ever claim a clean sweep of awards handed out on the big night — winning Best Drama Series, all four acting wins (Colman, O’Connor, Menzies and Anderson) as well as for writing and directing.

Season 5 focuses on the Royal Family’s place in a fast-evolving modern British society, as well as the dissolution of Charles’ marriage to Diana and his relationship with his eventual second wife Camilla. Childs had an embarrassment of riches to choose from as his highlight episode of the season. It was ultimately the sixth episode, “Ipatiev House,” that was chosen because it presented a number of opportunities to bring something different to the series. The episode opens on a grimier, crowded war-time London streetscape in 1917. The palace is still ornate and grandiose, but it is more muted and austere, befitting the earlier period. The episode also re-creates Russia, from the confronting scenes in the bowels of the infamous Ipatiev House in Yekaterinburg to 1980s Moscow where the Queen dines at the Kremlin with Boris Yeltsin (Anatoliy Kotenyov), the first president of the Russian Federation following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“The street in London with the bomb craters and everything, we knew we weren’t going to linger on that too long, and it’s one of those strange paradoxes. You know where it’s probably an eighth of the page of a script, but at the same time it needs to be something big. It needs to be something that people will recognize instantly as a world they’ve never been to before,” Childs explains. Similarly, with the 1917 house used for the Romanov flashbacks, he reveals, “we built that from the ground up. We built the whole of that basement, just for that purpose, because for logistical reasons, you don’t want to go into somebody’s house and say, we want to murder a family here, and we want to have explosions in the walls, and we want to cover your walls in blood.” As for the lavish banquet scenes at the Kremlin, Childs says he really had his work cut out for him, explaining, “we needed to live up to some previous dialogue, where the President had said something rude about Buckingham Palace, and said that he’s got better palaces back in Russia, so we needed for there to be some better palaces back in Russia!”

