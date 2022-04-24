Martin McDonagh (‘Hangmen’) on his unique tone: ‘I’ve always wanted to put something a little exciting on stage’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’ve always wanted to put something a little exciting on stage,” explains Martin McDonagh, “the kind of excitement you’d see in a movie, I suppose.” The playwright has a history of exciting Broadway audiences with “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” and “The Pillowman,” and now he adds the gripping new play “Hangmen” to his rialto resume. The show just opened at the Golden Theatre, and expertly showcases McDonagh’s signature style in what he deems a “comedy-thriller.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Hangmen” separates itself from the writer’s previous work in a few ways. This play is set mostly in Oldham, England whereas the bulk of his work finds inspiration from Ireland. The story is also framed by an actual historic event: the abolition of capital punishment in the UK. “It was sort of inspired by miscarriages of justice,” reveals McDonagh. He never touched on actual history in his scripts, but he was intrigued at using this moment as a jumping off point for a story about the life of the second-best hangman in the country. What would look like after his profession is taken away and what would happen if his past actions were brought into question? McDonagh says he challenged himself to be “true to those heavy issues in a non-heavy play.”

The play has endured a long road to its Broadway opening night. Originally scheduled to open in March of 2020, the pandemic forced it to close after just 13 previews. “It was totally gone in my head,” admits McDonagh. A sad turn of events as he believes that “those previews were really getting somewhere cool and exciting.” Thankfully the production has made a triumphant return, with two new leads: David Threlfall and Alfie Allen. “It’s great to have new people in because I think they’re always exploring the truth of it,” notes the playwright, who says the actors are giving the script a new sense of “danger” and “menace.”

I won’t spoil anything here, but the play’s conclusion lives up to McDonagh’s penchant to throw surprises at his audiences. “I never know what’s going to happen in any of my plays or films,” he reveals. “All the way along I try to keep surprising myself in hopes that will surprise the audience too.” This new play results in an exciting mix of tension, humor, and violence. It’s a combination that is seldom seen in the theater world, and McDonagh is fine with that. “I am sort of ploughing a lonely furrow, in dark comedy with massive violence,” he says with a laugh. “But, I like it.”

McDonagh is a four-time Tony nominee for his plays “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” “The Lonesome West,” “The Pillowman,” and “The Lieutenant of Inishmore.” He is an Oscar winner for his short film “Six Shooter.” He earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and again in original screenplay for “In Bruges.”

