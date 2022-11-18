Martin McDonagh movies ranked worst to best: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Three Billboards’ …

If critical admiration were tracked like baseball stats, writer/director Martin McDonagh would easily be an All-Star. Since 2008, he may only have made a quartet of feature films, but in the film world, he has gone four for four in earning critical acclaim. After winning an Academy Award in 2004 for “Six Shooter,” his first live action short film (which starred Brendan Gleeson in the beginning of a beautiful partnership), McDonagh went on to write and direct four contemporary classics: “In Bruges” (2008), “Seven Psychopaths” (2012), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022).

In addition to his film success, McDonagh (in his spare time) is one of the most prominent playwrights of his generation, with acclaimed productions both on Broadway and in London’s West End. The success of his plays, many of which are set in the small towns and villages of Ireland, have been much-awarded on both sides of the pond, with three of McDonagh’s dark comedies winning London’s prestigious Olivier Award for playwriting, and five McDonagh plays earning nominations for Broadway’s highest dramatic honor, the Tony Award for Best Play.

But it is the critical success of his four feature films that have brought McDonagh much of his worldwide acclaim. His original screenplay for “In Bruges” earned him his first BAFTA Award and his first Oscar nomination. For “Three Billboards,” McDonagh won two BAFTAs, three Golden Globe Awards and was nominated for two Academy Awards himself, among the seven nominations (including Best Picture) that the film received that year. And expectations are high that “The Banshees of Inisherin” will likely follow that same awards path.

So in celebration of the current success of “Banshees” as well as his entire career, let’s count down all of the Martin McDonagh movies ranked worst to best. Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access).

