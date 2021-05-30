Martin Phipps (‘The Crown’ composer): The musical cues for Diana evoke ‘the unstoppable tragedy that plays out in front of our eyes’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I love melancholy in music. It’s what speaks to me and I think it brings out the subtext in so much of our lives and particularly in these characters in this series,” declares composer Martin Phipps about the light and shade that features throughout his score for the acclaimed fourth season of “The Crown.” “When we get to the eighties and we get to Diana, that melancholy becomes particularly pronounced, partly because we know how it unfolds and we know where it goes and the unstoppable tragedy that plays out in front of our eyes,” the Emmy-nominated composer explains. Watch our exclusive video interview with Phipps above.

Netflix’s flagship drama was created by Oscar, Emmy and Tony-nominated writer Peter Morgan. The series’ current cast debuted in 2019 for its third season, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman replacing Emmy winner Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies stepping in for Matt Smith as Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, and a raft of new characters joining the fold like Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne.

After three seasons in which “The Crown” focused on the earlier years of the Queen’s reign as monarch, the series returned late last year as the beloved royal family continued to evolve and age over time. Season 4 has an impressive 97% “certified fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes, introducing relative newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and previous Emmy and SAG Award winner Gillian Anderson as U.K. prime minister Margaret Thatcher, both of whom recently dominated (along with the show itself and co-star O’Connor) at the recent Golden Globes, SAGs and Critics Choice Awards.

Phipps took the reins of creating the series’ evocative musical score last season, replacing composers Rupert Gregson-Williams and Lorne Balfe. After laying the groundwork for a whole new cast last season, Phipps was once again tasked with not only exploring the more contemporary 1980s in which this season takes place, but also the introduction of new characters, including the iconic ‘People’s Princess.’

Although Phipps and showrunner Morgan were mindful of elements of the score’s continuity from the previous season, “with Princes Diana coming in, I needed to find a new sound,” Phipps explains. “If I was going to bring an electronic or synth element, then her character was right for it. So there’s a couple of places where I really am able to let the synthesizers out of the box.”

The nostalgic and aspirational cues created by Phipps for Diana feature throughout the season, which are for the most part uplifting, while also belying the melancholy that recurs over the season and which audiences attribute to the Princess’ story. “It was trying to encapsulate the bright breath of fresh air that this character induced into our world and also that slight on-edge hysteria that it also induces in everyone’s response to her and everywhere she went. That sound, that very bright, very pulsing sound felt right for her and this sense of real joy that she was being so loved but also the sense that it was never far from breaking point, like something was going to give as a result,” he says.

