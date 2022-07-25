Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Martin Short is entering the “Only Murders in the Building” episode “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired August 31, 2021 and was the third episode of the first season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, struggling director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) leads the charge against a prime suspect in his building’s unsolved murder case, a strange man who loves cats. It’s later revealed that Oliver can’t afford to pay his rent, so he goes to Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) for help in sponsoring the podcast.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

This year marks 14 career Emmy nomination for Short and his fifth for acting after “Merlin” (1998), “Primetime Glick” (2003), “Damages” (2010) and “The Morning Show” (2020). His two wins were for writing “SCTV Network 90” (1983) and hosting “A Tribute to Mel Brooks” (2014). He is also nominated this year as a producer of “Only Murders in the Building.”

For this 2022 contest, Short is competing against Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). “Only Murders in the Building” received 17 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

