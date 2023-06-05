Martin Starr wants even more ‘Party Down’ and he’s not alone: ‘We would all love to do it’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Martin Starr has no hesitation about the idea of doing even more episodes of “Party Down,” the Starz comedy series that returned for a long-awaited third season in February after 13 years away.

“I think the biggest hurdle that we have to jump is timing and making sure everybody’s available,” Starr says of the potential for Season 4 during an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby. “The beauty of it and the trick of it is everyone kind of having found such success outside of the show. To bring everybody back just becomes difficult to find the time where everyone is available with such a big cast like this, but – knock-on-wood – we can make it happen because we would all love to do it.”

Co-created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd, “Party Down” debuted on Starz in 2009 and quickly became a cult favorite thanks to its sharp writing and talented ensemble. The show was about a catering company staffed primarily by Hollywood hanger-on types – like struggling actor Henry (Adam Scott), floundering comic Casey (Lizzy Caplan), and unsuccessful writer Roman (Starr). But after two seasons, Starz canceled the show and its cast quickly broke bigger: Scott played a key role on “Parks and Recreation” and later was an Emmy nominee for “Severance,” Jane Lynch became an Emmy Award winner thanks to “Glee,” and Starr appeared in countless projects, including as a regular cast member on “Silicon Valley” and a supporting player in the Tom Holland “Spider-Man” franchise.

“ I think it would be much more difficult to do if we didn’t all love it so much,” he says about doing more episodes of the show. “But everybody as you can see – nobody said no.” (Even Caplan, who had to bow out of the season because of her obligations on “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Fatal Attraction” returned to reprise her role in the finale, a teaser that sets up numerous possibilities for a potential Season 4.)

“It’s really just figure figuring out whether we are how we can make the time to do it,” Starr adds. “And Starz being willing to pay for it.”

In the world of Party Down catering, Roman is the constantly aggrieved critic, seemingly forever writing his “hard sci-fi” opus and scoffing at mainstream entertainment. When the show picks up after 13 years, Roman is still unable to finish his life’s work and supplements his income with a YouTube channel that unwittingly wins him far-right fans due to his no-holds-barred takes.

“The one thing that I feel like, fortunately, we all seem to do well is fall back into these characters, for better or worse,” Starr says about playing Roman again after more than a decade. Starr says his biggest concern heading into the revival was that “Party Down” “would feel like the show in all of the ways” it had before. “But reading John’s scripts, you knew that the writing was back to those familiar voices. I feel like we, fortunately, brought those words off the page pretty damn well.”

