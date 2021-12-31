Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Emmy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded greatly in the decade-plus since Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) said to hell with secret identities and announced to the world that he was Iron Man. Under Kevin Feige’s leadership and direction, the MCU has grown to include 27 feature films (at the time of publishing, anyway, since several more are slated to debut through 2023). With four live-action shows currently streaming on Disney+ and even more in active development, the MCU grows in size and scope with each passing moment. So in light of the release of “Hawkeye” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which both saw characters from earlier Marvel shows and films officially join the ongoing narrative, we’re digging into the long list of actors who list MCU projects on their resumes and have also been honored with Emmy nominations. And it’s probably more than you realize.

Honestly, if you were impressed by the number of Marvel actors who’d been nominated for an Oscar, you’ll be shocked to find out just how many have also been honored for their work on television. The number currently stands at 100. Yes, really. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who joined the MCU as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and later reprised the role in the post-credits scene of this summer’s “Black Widow,” is the most decorated Marvel star with 11 wins and 26 nominations to her name. She’s tied with Cloris Leachman (sadly never a Marvel star) for the most Emmys for a performer at eight.

Tyne Daly, who had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role as Anne Marie Hoag, the director of the U.S. Department of Damage Control, in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” is next in line, with six wins out of 16 nominations. Meanwhile, Don Cheadle, who plays Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine, has amassed 11 Emmy nominations throughout his career, including one for his two-minute guest appearance on “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” Unfortunately, he’s still waiting for his first win.

He’s not alone though. And we’re all still waiting for the first actor to win an Emmy for an MCU role (Kathryn Hahn and Paul Bettany came close with their performances in 23-time Emmy nominee “WandaVision” but lost to some stiff competition). Until then, we’ve pulled together the full list of actors who’ve appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also have at least one Emmy nomination to their name in any category. It’s a long list, like really long, but it also stands as a testament to the talent on display in the MCU. So, without further adieu, click here or the gallery above to see all the MCU stars who’ve been nominated for — and in some cases won — an Emmy in their careers.

