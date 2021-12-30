Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar

As Bob Dylan once said, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a-changin’. OK, he never said that, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t true. In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” numerous actors from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films crossed over into the MCU with the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), including the aforementioned Spider-Men. It’s the latest and so far biggest instance of the superhero serial — which at the time of publishing includes 27 feature films and four live-action Disney+ series — addressing the existence of the multiverse. It also means the list of actors and actresses who’ve appeared in an MCU project and who have also been nominated for an Academy Award has grown once more to include Garfield, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe, among others.

Now, you might think you already know the full list of Oscar-nominated MCU stars, but we’re willing to bet you didn’t realize the number tops more than 70. Cate Blanchett, who appeared as Hela, the goddess of death, in fellow Oscar winner Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), is the most decorated of all the Marvel stars, with seven nominations and two wins to her name. Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner, who has portrayed the archer Clint Barton in multiple Marvel films and recently reprised the role in the Disney+ show “Hawkeye” opposite fellow nominees Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga, has been nominated for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor during his career. And Oscar winner Robert Redford’s final onscreen appearance actually came as a cameo in the wildly popular time heist “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). (Honestly, if you’re an Oscar-nominated actor and you haven’t been in a Marvel movie yet, you might want to ask yourself why that is and rectify the situation ASAP.)

In the wake of the arrival of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” we’ve pulled together the entire list of actors who’ve appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also have at least one Oscar nomination to their name in any category. It’s a long list, and as we’ve just witnessed, could grow longer any second. So as we look toward the 94th Academy Awards in March, where Cumberbatch and Garfield could both be nominated for Best Actor (for “The Power of the Dog” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” respectively), let’s take a look at the men and women who’ve appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also revisiting their Oscar-nominated (and in some cases, Oscar-winning) work in the gallery above.

