‘If These Walls Could Sing’ director Mary McCartney: ‘There’s something magical’ about Abbey Road Studios [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There’s some sort of magic in the walls there, which is why it’s called ‘If These Walls Could Sing,'” she continues. “When I was directing it, nobody had agreed to be interviewed. And I was like, if Elton John doesn’t agree or my dad doesn’t agree or Oasis, I don’t really have a documentary. But they instantly jumped at it because I think coming back there, [you can see] when you watch it, that people are excited when they’re there. There’s something magical about the place.”

“If These Walls Could Sing” had its world premiere at the 49th Telluride Film Festival in September, 2022 and began streaming on Disney+ December 16.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions