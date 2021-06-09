‘MasterChef: Legends’ cast (so far): These 6 home cooks have already received white aprons in Season 11

The auditions phase of “MasterChef: Legends” continues on Wednesday night, but before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at the cast members who’ve already received white aprons. Remember, in order to actually compete on the show and be in the running to win the ultimate prize of $250,000 and the “MasterChef” title, a contestant first has to get past the auditions. That’s where they have 45 minutes to create a signature dish in the hopes of impressing host Gordon Ramsay, judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez and a special “Legend” guest star.

At the conclusion of this opening round, 15 aspiring chefs will receive white aprons and enter the competition proper. Here are the six that have already achieved that impressive feat:

Suu Khin (30) from Houston, Texas — Food blogger

Alejandro Valdivia (39) from Atlanta, Georgia — Professional animal trainer

Elyce Wooten (39) from Chicago, Illinois — Salon owner

Autumn (27) from Boston, Massachusetts — Bartender

Matt (36) Cromwell, Connecticut — Construction worker

Miles (31) from Frisco, Texas — YouTube gamer

SEE Everything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 11, titled ‘Legends’

All six of those talented home cooks earned their ticket to the next round in last week’s Season 11 premiere. That’s when culinary genius Emeril Lagasse served as the show’s inaugural “Legend” and helped hand out the first half-dozen white aprons.

In the second episode, airing June 9 on Fox, Curtis Stone will take over as the “Legend” of the week and mentor/judge the contestants and their dishes. If a person earns three out of four “yes” votes, the apron is theirs for the taking.

Stone is an Australian chef-lebrity who began cooking from an early age in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. He rose to fame in America thanks to the TLC program “Take Home Chef” and his various appearances on daytime and late night talk shows. The Michelin Star chef’s stardom continued to rise when he competed on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” placing fourth to eventual winner Bret Michaels.

In addition to “Legends” like Lagasse and Stone, this installment also features the return of last year’s Top 3, who are now serving as mentors: winner Dorian Hunter, runner-up Sarah Faherty and third place contender Nick DiGiovanni.