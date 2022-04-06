Everything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 12, titled ‘MasterChef: Back to Win’

“MasterChef” is returning for Season 12 and we have all the details about the summer’s most-watched cooking show. The 11th season finale aired back in September 2021, when viewers saw Gordon Ramsay crown Kelsey Murphy as the best home cook in America. (See the winners list.) The good news? Some of your favorite cheftestants from previous years will return, as the program is gearing up for a special “All-Stars” season when it debuts in early summer on the Fox network.

Here’s everything to know so far about the upcoming “MasterChef” Season 12, including the premiere date. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

When will it air?

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 as that’s when the “Back to Win” installment will start cooking on Fox. That’s typically about the time when the show begins airing (aside from 2020 when there was no season), so it’s not surprising to see the network sticking to its regular schedule. The summer’s most-watched cooking show will air from 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT.

SEE ‘MasterChef’ winners list: All seasons

Who are the cast members?

The Season 12 cheftestants will be announced in the coming weeks by Fox. All we know at this stage is that 20 All-Stars will get a second chance to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to-date. Two of the returning All-Stars competed on “MasterChef Junior” and are now back to compete as adults! The pressure will be on for these returning cooks, as the network has promised they will be “held to the highest standards in MasterChef history.”

Who are the judges?

Ramsay is back for Season 12 along with Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. This fan-fave trio has been together since Season 9 in 2018. While Ramsay has judged all 12 seasons of the competition series, Sánchez only joined the panel full-time in Season 8 and Bastianich returned in Season 9 after originally judging Seasons 1-5.

SEE ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Winners Ranked Worst To Best (All Seasons)

What does the winner receive?

The successful contestant who outcooks all of his or her competitors will win the “MasterChef” title, a $250,000 grand prize, and a state-of-the-art Viking kitchen. Game on!