Matt Shakman (‘WandaVision’ director): Genre-defying Marvel limited series ‘was the director’s dream’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“‘WandaVision’ was the director’s dream,” says Matt Shakman, “no day was like another day.” The director helmed all nine episodes of the wild Disney+ series, which marked the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe leapt into the streaming game. The Emmy nominee (“The Great”) shepherded the limited series through a constantly rotating series of sitcom styles. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“It felt like we were doing pilot after pilot,” the director admits. The first episode of “WandaVision” begins with a 1950’s inspired script, which takes inspiration from classic laughers like “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Bewitched.” Each episode jumps ahead one decade until we reach present day scenarios with “Modern Family” type confessionals. It was a massive undertaking, and Shakman began with a rehearsal period he calls “sitcom bootcamp.” He and the actors analyzed the various styles of performance and comedy of classic sitcoms in an effort to “be as specific as we possibly could,’ explains Shakman.

In addition to the sitcom environments created by Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) magic, there’s also a story set in the real, contemporary world. Having two vastly different genres collide in one series is tricky, but Shakman loved the challenge. “Tone is really the sort of great mystery of the show,” he reveals. In order to fit the seemingly disparate pieces together cohesively, he encouraged a lot of “play” in the “spirit of improv” to make it all work.

In many ways, Shakman has the perfect resume and skill set to bring a sprawling, genre-bending series to life. He started in theatre (he currently serves as artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse), and has a varied TV background which includes everything from wacky comedies (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), period drama (“Mad Men”), and fantasy epics (“Game of Thrones”). “In film and TV, you are often supposed to pick a lane,” he admits. “And I guess I never quite got that memo!”

