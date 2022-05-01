Matt Sharp (’90 Day Fiance’ executive producer) on creating ‘the most diverse show on television’ and telling ‘incredibly authentic’ stories [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s about love,” says “90 Day Fiancé” executive producer, Matt Sharp, when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that, this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of ‘The Bachelor’ and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014 we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.” Watch the exclusive video interview with Sharp above.

Season 9 of “90 Day Fiancé” follows seven couples that have 90 days to figure out whether their love can go the distance. Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories.

“This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserts. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.”

Sharp also makes it clear that the show has no control or influence on the visa process and whether or not people in the cast are able to get into the United States. “This is an authentic process,” he explains. “We make a point of having an arms length with that process. We’ll check in and say, ‘How’s it going?’ Are there people that we have said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great for the show?” and then a fiancé went through the visa process and they got denied and we didn’t feature them? Of course.”

The original “90 Day Fiancé” series draws over 3 million viewers each week. It has, at this count, launched 14 spinoff shows. And in 2021, seven shows within the 90 Day Universe topped 2 million viewers, including: “Happily Ever After: Tell All” (3.3 million), “90 Day Fiancé: Tell All” (3.2 million), “90 Day Fiancé” (3.1 million), “The Other Way: Tell All” (2.8 million), “Happily Ever After” (2.7 million), “The Other Way” (2.6 million), and “Before the 90 Days” (2.2 million). “90 Day Fiancé” airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

