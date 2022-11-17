‘Five Days at Memorial’ production designer Matthew Davies explains how he recreated a hospital devastated by Hurricane Katrina [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Five Days at Memorial” was developed by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, but production designer Matthew Davies considers someone else to be the anchor: Pulitzer Prize winner Sheri Fink, who wrote the non-fiction book, “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,” on which the show is based.

The Apple TV+ limited series follows the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans. As conditions deteriorated over the course of five days, between the loss of power and flooding, doctors and caregivers had to take drastic measures to care for patients while attempting to bring them to safety one by one. Fink, who served as a producer on the show, was an invaluable asset to Davies and his team as they set about recreating every aspect of the the true story in exacting detail.

“It felt like it was Sheri Fink’s story,” Davies tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: TV Production Designers panel (watch our exclusive video interview above). “She actually provided all of her assets, something like 3,200 individual assets. It had everything from layouts of the hospital to photographs … so we set about carefully reconstructing the escape routes that people took. We really had to go down the rabbit hole to understand really what actually happened in the hospital in forensic detail before we could begin to design the show. It was probably the biggest undertaking of that kind that I’ve done. I never really worked with archivists and researchers on that level.”

The hospital was, of course, the centerpiece of the series. Davies spent three weeks of prep collecting drone footage of the real hospital, now known as Oschner Baptist Medical Center, to reproduce the hospital exterior, which is “pretty much identical to the real hospital.” For the interior, they constructed a 27,000-square-foot outdoor tank for the flooding scenes, a 30,000-square-foot interior hospital set and a 15,000-square-foot helipad that was 6 feet tall with an adjacent staircase. Everything had to be rigged for hurricane conditions.

“We had fans and drip tray and drip rigs and all these things going on. And we had to track the deterioration of the hospital over the five days as well, so we had to do the breakdown of that as well,” Davies explains. “All the water had to be heated and dyed and just sort of managing that and various water levels. … It all had to be worked out in advance.”

The decline of the hospital starts in the very first episode when the hurricane makes landfall and wreaks havoc on a walkway that connects two parts of Memorial. A tense scene features doctors ushering patients across the walkway to safety as the platform is ambushed by wind, rain and debris. That was all practical effects.

“The walkway… included exteriors and interiors all in studio. The actual walkway itself was on airbags and gimbals, and it could be basically manipulated to create the rock and tilt motion of the walkway and the hurricane conditions,” Davies shares. “At the same time, we had our real actors running across it with smashing glass that all had to be controlled, debris flying through camera. Everything we did, we tried to do as practically to make it as real as possible, so the actors’ reactions would be real and in the moment.”

