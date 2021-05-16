Matthew E. Taylor (‘Mythic Quest’ sound editor): ‘It’s nice to work on a comedy that’s a really good comedy’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s nice to work on a comedy that’s a really good comedy,” admits “Mythic Quest” sound editor Matthew E. Taylor in our recent webchat. He continues, “That’s what’s funny about the show. You work on an episode, for us it’s about a week and a half, and it never gets old. All the jokes are great.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Taylor won an Emmy for his sound work on “Barry” in 2019. He’s now working on “Mythic Quest,” an Apple TV+ comedy about the team developing a multiplayer videogame of the same name. The show portrays inter-office rivalries and the second seasons sees Poppy (Charlotte Nicado) adjust to leading the team alongside Ian (series co-creator Rob McElhenney).

Taylor says, “We carved out the sound of the office. It’s about finding the right moments where that office can live a bit. And then there’s episodes, like an upcoming one, where we have C.W.’s (F. Murray Abraham) backstory which is a totally different thing. We went with a light film noir vibe in 1970s L.A.”

The series has built a habit of creating departure episodes. These include a pandemic-based special and a flashback about former video game developers. The sound editor explains, “This show has established a mode that every couple of episodes will take a right turn. Working on the show, there’s excitement, then it’s daunting, then your inspired, then it’s like problem solving. And by problem solving it’s like ‘what do we need to record?’ And ‘what new stuff do we need to make?’”

A special episode was released this year where a role-playing fantasy game takes over the office. Taylor explains, “‘Everlight’ was a very busy episode. Dialing in the sound for the opening animation, it was trying to find what the creators wanted. They wanted a really light touch for sound in that opening, to complement the story.”

