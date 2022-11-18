Matthew Libatique (‘Don’t Worry Darling’ cinematographer) on their ‘sexy and debaucherous throwback to this ideal time’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Most of it lies within the subjectivity of Florence Pugh‘s character; the character of Alice is what drives the visual language of the movie,” declares two-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (“Black Swan,” “A Star is Born”) about the voyeuristic framing of the central character in “Don’t Worry Darling.” For our recent webchat he adds, “that’s where we really played and I think that’s where the film really exists. Seeing her small within the confines of this ‘dollhouse’ and seeing her from outside the glass looking back in. She’s almost metaphorically encapsulated into a space. It just happens to be a wonderfully beautiful space. She’s doing this fifties housework, she’s cooking breakfast for him every morning before he leaves, and she has dinner ready every time he comes home. What is this world? For us it was really about having the camera either very far away from her and making her small inside this space, or being very close to her, so that we were inside her personal space.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Katie Byron (‘Don’t Worry Darling’ production designer)

In “Don’t Worry Darling,” Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) live in Victory, home to the mysterious “Victory Project” community in the remote California desert in the 1950s. Victory is an experimental company retreat, occupied by residents living a technicolor small-town existence where the men work on a top-secret project and their Stepford-like wives enjoy the luxury of their all-too-picture-perfect paradise. But Alice experiences sudden cracks in her idyllic life, exposing flashes of something awry beneath the surface that leads her to suspect a sinister secret being kept from its residents by the man who controls the town. The psychological thriller, written by Katie Silberman, based on a non-commissioned speculative screenplay by Silberman, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, is actor Olivia Wilde‘s second feature as director, in which she also co-stars alongside Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine as a vaguely nefarious figure that might be pulling strings behind the scenes

Wilde’s vision for the film’s visually ambitious look is brought to life by Libatique alongside production designer Katie Byron and costume designer Arianne Phillips. Its nostalgic 1950s domestic-bliss aesthetic is a”a sexy and debaucherous throwback to this ideal time,” Libatique says. “These people are living their best lives and this is the world that the film exists in, until it doesn’t,” he explains. After setting up so much of the film’s visual style, the film’s third act shifts to learning more about what is lurking beneath the surface of this idealized company town, which presented an exciting and daunting opportunity for the DP, as Alice attempts to escape Victory’s clutches by screeching off in a car through the California desert, pursued by the nefarious forces controlling her. “I like to think I get paid to light faces. But if I’m proud of anything in the film, it’s the action sequence, because we didn’t have a second unit. I asked [Olivia] ‘what do you want the sequence to be?’ And she said, ‘I want a badass action sequence,'” he recalls. “So that puts a lot of pressure on us, and we knew what kind of weight they had in the third act. So there was a lot of anxiety going into that sequence.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions