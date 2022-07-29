Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Matthew Macfadyen is entering the “Succession” episode “All the Bells Say” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This episode streamed on December 12 and was the ninth and final episode of the HBO drama’s third season.

For this installment, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) recall a clause in Logan (Brian Cox) and Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) divorce settlement granting the children veto power over any change in company control, and decide to face their father together. On the way, Shiv informs Tom (Macfadyen), who cryptically offers Greg (Nicholas Braun) a chance at significant ascension within the company. Upon being confronted by his children, Logan informs them that he and Caroline have renegotiated their divorce agreement, effectively depriving the children of company control. Tom is revealed to have tipped off Logan about the children’s revolt.

This year marks the second career Emmy nomination for Macfadyen. He was nominated for the same role in the same category in 2020. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”), John Turturro (“Severance”), Christopher Walken (“Severance”) and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

