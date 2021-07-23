Matthew Rhys (‘Perry Mason’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Matthew Rhys is entering the “Perry Mason” episode “Chapter Eight” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired August 9 and was the eighth episode of the first season for the HBO show.

In this installment, the big concluding murder trial has Perry (Rhys) delivering a passionate closing statement. The jury is deadlocked, so the judge declares a mistrial. He sets up shop in E.B.’s former office and hires Della as his secretary.

This year marks the fifth Emmy nomination for Rhys with one previous win. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions