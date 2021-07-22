Max Minghella (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Max Minghella is entering “The Handmaid’s Tale” episode “The Crossing” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program streamed April 27 and was the third episode of the fourth season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, June (Elisabeth Moss) has been tortured and is on her way to the Magdalene Colony. She sees Nick (Minghella), who says that Hannah is now safe and at home. He is a Commander although he arrived as a drifter and has long had feelings for June, although uncovered as a spy in a previous season.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Minghella. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against co-stars O-T Fagbenle and Bradley Whitford, Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) and Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions