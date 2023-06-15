Maximilian Osinski (‘Ted Lasso’): ‘I had to dive in’ to Zava [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The one thing about this show is there is no egos,” admits Maximilian Osinski about his guest turn on the third season of “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat he continues, “Every day and every moment on set, everybody is working hard as if it’s the first day of the pilot.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The show tells the story of optimistic American Ted (Jason Sudeikis), coaching a struggling soccer team in the English Premiere League. The series has won the Emmy for Best Comedy Series for the past two seasons. Osinski plays Zava, a mid-season star recruit to the team. The actor says, “Guest starring roles on an established show like Ted Lasso, that has won all these awards, is one of the hardest jobs as an actor. You don’t have time to get into a place with a character. I had to dive in and treated it as I were going to play a biopic of this guy. I learnt everything I could about these players. You then come into set and try and help tell their story.”

Zava brings the talents of a football superstar, which launches Richmond FC up the ladder. However, his diva behavior seems to be at odds with the ego-less culture Ted has been cultivating at Richmond FC. His erratic behavior ultimately has him abruptly leave the club. Osinski reveals, “While there is that ego and hubris I wanted to make sure there was a layer there that he’s a family man as well.”

Reflecting on his ‘Ted Lasso’ time, Osinski says, “They are always trying to make everything better. They will write something that is terrific on the page. If something inspires them in the rehearsal, or even when we start rolling, they will add that in. 90% of the work is done and 10% is left to let some magic happen. As an actor, especially in TV, you don’t usually get that gift. You are prepared, but you are also on your toes. Anything can change. Jason, with his SNL background, was very comfortable creating moments or discovering comedy in a better way. And if you know your character so well, you just trust fall and it all clicks.”

